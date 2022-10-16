News

Alexander Isak and Allan Saint-Maximin : Double Newcastle United injury setback

Bad news on Sunday morning regarding Alexander Isak.

The Mail revealing that the club’s record signing has suffered a setback in his recovery from a thigh injury.

Alexander Isak last played for Newcastle United just over four weeks ago, in the 1-1 draw with Bournemouth where the Sweden international scored his second goal in three games after that stunning goalscoring start to his NUFC career at Liverpool.

The 23 year old then (after Bournemouth match) went on international duty but returned early due to the thigh injury.

The Mail say ‘the Sweden forward pulled up last week with the same problem and is now facing another spell on the sidelines.’

On Friday, Eddie Howe had said (see below) that Alexander Isak wouldn’t be in the squad for Man Utd but was ‘making progress’ in his comeback recovery.

This morning’s report states that Alexander Isak is set to miss the Everton (Wednesday night) and Spurs (Sunday afternoon) games as well as today’s Man Utd match, with no news as yet on when he is expected to return. The big priority now is for the Newcastle United medical staff to now decide what is the best course of action to prevent him suffering another recurrence.

Allan Saint-Maximin is also ruled out today, having had a setback with his recovery from the hamstring problem he picked up against Wolves. It is now seven weeks since that game and since then ASM has only had 12 minutes in that brief sub appearance last Saturday when returned to the matchday squad against Brentford.

The Mail say that whilst ASM is also due to miss Everton and Spurs this coming week, they understand Newcastle United are hopeful this absence will only be a fortnight and the Frenchman will be able to return for Villa at home on Saturday 29 October.

It is of course now only 27 days until the home game with Chelsea, after which we have the six weeks break for the world cup.

Eddie Howe on Jonjo Shelvey, Matt Ritchie and Alexander Isak – Friday 14 October 2022:

“Jonjo is getting closer. He has trained – not necessarily full training at this moment but he’s very close.

“Matt picked up a calf problem. We don’t know whether he’ll be back before the World Cup but he’s doing well.

“Alexander Isak is making progress but he’s not available for this game.

“We’ve not picked up any new injuries (after Brentford match).”

