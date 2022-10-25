News

Alan Shearer goes for two Newcastle United choices in his Premier League team of the week

Alan Shearer has chosen the eleven players who most impressed him this past weekend in the top tier.

The player turned pundit naming his Premier League team of the week.

The NUFC legend including two of the players who impressed in Sunday afternoon’s match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Alan Shearer selecting the two Newcastle United players in his Premier League team (and manager) of the week.

The Alan Shearer Premier League team of the week:

Dean Henderson (Nottingham Forest)

Seamus Coleman (Everton)

Sven Botman (Newcastle United)

James Tarkowski (Everton)

Mohamed Elyounoussi (Southampton)

Youri Tielemans (Leicester)

Casemiro (Man Utd)

Leon Bailey (Villa)

Miguel Almiron (Newcastle United)

Taiwo Awoniyi

Erling Haaland (Man City)

Manager:

Steve Cooper (Nottingham Forest)

No arguments with Sven Botman and Miguel Almiron, though I do think other strong NUFC candidates.

As for Eddie Howe, Alan Shearer surely must have wanted to give him the manager’s spot, before feeling he had to go for Steve Cooper after Forest’s win over Liverpool.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Tottenham 1 Newcastle 2 – Sunday 23 October 4.30pm

Goals:

Wilson 31, Almiron 40

Newcastle United:

Spurs:

Kane 54

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Spurs 52% (49%) Newcastle 48% (51%)

Total shots were Spurs 17 (13) Newcastle 13 (5)

Shots on target were Spurs 5 (3) Newcastle 5 (3)

Corners were Spurs 6 (1) Newcastle 7 (3)

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Crowd: 61,726 (3,000 Newcastle)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno (Shelvey 89), Joelinton, Willock (Murphy 75), Almiron, Wilson (Wood 88)

Unused Subs:

Karius, Lascelles, Targett, Manquillo, Lewis, Fraser

