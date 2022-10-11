News

Alan Shearer explains two Newcastle United choices in his Premier League team of the week

Alan Shearer has chosen the eleven players who most impressed him this past weekend in the top tier.

The player turned pundit naming his Premier League team of the week.

The NUFC legend including two of the players who impressed in Saturday afternoon’s match at St James’ Park.

Alan Shearer explaining why he chose the two Newcastle United players and the rest of his Premier League team (and manager) of the week.

The Alan Shearer Premier League team of the week:

Hugo Lloris (TOT)

“In a match of fine margins, the captain made key saves as Spurs marked the death Gian Piero Ventrone with a win their late fitness coach would have been proud of.”

Kieran Trippier (NEW)

“Another skipper who led by example, setting up the opening goal with a superb cross.”

Joao Cancelo (MCI)

“Southampton’s attempt to stay narrow and compact gave the Portuguese space out wide and he used it brilliantly, getting a goal and assist.”

Takehiro Tomiyasu (ARS)

“Kept Mohamed Salah very quiet despite playing out of position at left-back.”

Mason Mount (CHE)

“Inspired Chelsea to victory with two excellent assists.”

Bruno Guimaraes (NEW)

“The Brazilian can do it all. Not content with running the match, he scored two brilliant goals.”

Phil Foden (MCI)

“It takes some effort to match Erling Haaland for goals, but Foden has done just that over his last two matches, scoring again and adding an assist.”

Lucas Paqueta (WHU)

“He was at the heart of everything good that West Ham United did, and set up their second goal.”

Bukayo Saka (ARS)

“He timed his run brilliantly for his first goal and then withstood the pressure to convert his penalty and clinch a massive three points.”

Cristiano Ronaldo (MUN)

“He needed just 15 minutes as a substitute to score his 700th club goal. His numbers are absolutely incredible.”

Gabriel Martinelli (ARS)

“Liverpool couldn’t handle his runs in behind, his quick feet or his vision. He fully deserved his goal and assist.”

Manager: Mikel Arteta (ARS)

“An impressive win against Arsenal’s bogey team to take them top of the league again.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 5 Brentford 1 – Saturday 8 October 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Bruno 21, 56 Murphy 28, Almiron 82, Pinnock OG 90

Brentford:

Toney (Pen) 54

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Brentford 46% (39%) Newcastle 54% (61%)

Total shots were Brentford 6 (1) Newcastle 16 (7)

Shots on target were Brentford 3 (1) Newcastle 6 (4)

Corners were Brentford 5 (0) Newcastle 9 (6)

Referee: John Brooks

Attendance: 52,067

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Targett 84), Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno (ASM 78), Willock, Murphy (Joelinton 66), Almiron (Anderson 84), Wilson (Wood 84)

Unused Subs:

Karius, Lascelles, Lewis, Fraser

(Match Report – I just cannot get enough of this sort of thing EVER – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 5 Brentford 1 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(The anniversary photo that is worth a thousand words (and more!) after Newcastle 5 Brentford 1 – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 5 Brentford 1 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(Only the F word would do for Alan Shearer as Newcastle United soar to Fifth in the table – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 5 Brentford 1 – Bruno the boy as he leads United to dominant victory – Read HERE)

