Alan Shearer explains obvious Newcastle United star in his Premier League team of the week

Alan Shearer has chosen the eleven players who most impressed him this past weekend in the top tier.

The player turned pundit naming his Premier League team of the week.

The NUFC legend including one of the players who impressed in Saturday afternoon’s match at Craven Cottage.

Miguel Almiron scoring twice, including a goal of the season contender.

Alan Shearer explaining why he chose the Newcastle United player and the rest of his Premier League team (and manager) of the week.

The Alan Shearer Premier League team of the week:

Jordan Pickford (EVE)

“He kept his team in it once again with some vital saves.”

Ben White (ARS)

“Excellent at both ends of the pitch.”

Conor Coady (EVE)

“Scored his first Everton goal in the win at Southampton and marshalled his defence expertly.”

William Saliba (ARS)

“Superb at the back and nullified Spurs.”

Phil Foden (MCI)

“A sensational hat-trick from this very, very talented young man.”

Thomas Partey (ARS)

“Struck a brilliant goal and was a dominant figure in the middle.”

Granit Xhaka (ARS)

“Scored and again proved very impressive in his different role.”

James Maddison (LEI)

“Are you watching Gareth Southgate?!”

Erling Haaland (MCI)

“Another three goals. My record of 34 goals in a season is under serious threat. If he stays fit, he’s breaking it!”

Miguel Almiron (NEW)

“Scored twice, including a Goal of the Season contender, and nearly netted a third. He was lively throughout.”

Leandro Trossard (BHA)

“Not many opposition players score a hat-trick at Anfield. Simply magnificent.”

Manager: Mikel Arteta (ARS)

“Arsenal bossed this derby and were comfortable winners. His tactics were spot on.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Fulham 1 Newcastle 4 – Saturday 1 October 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Wilson 11, Almiron 33, 57, Longstaff 43

Fulham:

Chalobah red card 8, De Cordova-Reid 88

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Fulham 31% (24%) Newcastle 69% (76%)

Total shots were Fulham 4 (0) Newcastle 19 (13)

Shots on target were Fulham 1 (0) Newcastle 10 (7)

Corners were Fulham 1 (0) Newcastle 8 (4)

Referee: Darren England

Attendance: 22,913 (2,300 Newcastle)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Lewis 83), Schar (Lascelles 83), Botman, Burn (Targett 83), Longstaff, Bruno (Anderson 59), Willock, Murphy, Almiron, Wilson (Fraser 66)

Unused Subs:

Karius, Dummett, Joelinton, Wood

