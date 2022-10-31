News

Alan Shearer explains five Newcastle United choices – Premier League team of the week

Alan Shearer has chosen the eleven players who most impressed him this past weekend in the top tier.

The player turned pundit naming his Premier League team of the week.

The NUFC legend including five choices who impressed on Saturday afternoon at St James’ Park.

Alan Shearer explaining why he chose four Newcastle United players and team boss Eddie Howe, as well as the rest of his Premier League team of the week.

Ilan Meslier (LEE)

“Man of the match. An array of brilliant saves set his side on the way to victory at Liverpool.”

Kieran Trippier (NEW)

“Another assist. Another solid performance in front of Gareth Southgate by England’s best right-back.”

William Saliba (ARS)

“Having a great season and put in another composed performance.”

Pervis Estupinan (BHA)

“Superb for Brighton down the left as Chelsea were comfortably beaten.”

Reiss Nelson (ARS)

“Came on for Bukayo Saka and rose to the occasion with two goals and an assist against Nott’m Forest.”

Kevin De Bruyne (MCI)

“Not too often he isn’t in this. Won the match for his team with a brilliant free-kick at Leicester.”

Thomas Party (ARS)

“Crowned a commanding all-round performance with another great goal.”

Joelinton (NEW)

“Solid display and produced a goal in-front of the watching Brazil manager.”

Miguel Almiron (NEW)

“Has scored six goals this month, the same as Erling Haaland. This latest one was another cracker. Player of the month.”

Kieffer Moore (BOU)

“He terrorised Spurs’ defence with two good goals. They couldn’t handle him.”

Callum Wilson (NEW)

“Two goals and an assist in front of Southgate sent out a powerful message. He gave Tyrone Mings a torrid time.”

Manager: Eddie Howe (NEW)

“Newcastle are sweeping teams away with attractive, attacking football and are in the top four again. Howe deserves all the credit.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 4 Aston Villa 0 – Saturday 29 October 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 45+6, 56, Joelinton 59, Almiron 67

Aston Villa:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Villa 40% (42%) Newcastle 60% (58%)

Total shots were Villa 3 (3) Newcastle 20 (3)

Shots on target were Villa 0 (0) Newcastle 7 (3)

Corners were Villa 0 (0) Newcastle 3 (0)

Referee: Paul Tierney

Crowd: 52,233 (3,000 Villa fans)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar (Lascelles 83), Botman (Targett 71), Burn, Longstaff, Bruno (Shelvey 83), Joelinton, Willock (Murphy 71), Almiron (ASM 86), Wilson (Wood 86)

Unused Subs:

Karius, Manquillo, Fraser

