Opinion

Alan Shearer absolutely calls it right – Tottenham 1 Newcastle 2

Alan Shearer started the weekend by congratulating Bruno Guimaraes on the birth of his first child.

Bruno’s partner Ana, giving birth to son Matteo on Friday.

This thankfully removing any conflict between family and football, with the Brazilian desperate to be there to see his first (Geordie!) child arrive into the world.

Alan Shearer now ending the weekend congratulating the brilliant former Lyon midfielder and his teammates on a superb job done.

Tottenham were the better team for 25 minutes, Newcastle United dug in though and Nick Pope made a couple of excellent saves.

After that though, for the remaining hour and more, Newcastle were by far the better team.

On 31 minutes, Botman playing a great through ball that put Callum Wilson in a race with Lloris, the Spurs keeper came out of his area but caught in two minds when just getting to the ball first, he ended up just stopping the ball and then he collided with Wilson. No chance of the Newcastle striker getting out of the way and Lloris embarrassing, as clearly desperate for a foul to be called.

Wilson having so coolly turned, retrieved the ball and chipped Lloris and a defender from some 30 yards out with his left foot. VAR did their best to look for a reason to stop the goal happening, to no avail.

Alan Shearer absolutely calling it correctly, via his Twitter account.

“Never a FK. Well done.”

Nine minutes later it was 2-0.

A Lllois clearance intercepted by Sean Longstaff and his header cushioned for Almiron to pick the ball up 30 yards out, held off one challenge and then burst past the defender just inside the box at pace, got his body shape right, then passed it under Lloris and into the back of the net. With his left foot of course!

Alan Shearer only needing the one word…

“Miiigggyyyyyyy.”

That is five goals in five PL games in October for Miguel Almiron, astonishing!

Nick Pope didn’t make a proper save in the second half and the only nerves came due to Trippier getting wrong side of Tottenham’s Kane and the England striker scoring from close range at a corner.

Kane moving another goal towards Alan Shearer’s all time record but the Geordie legend not caring one bit, declaring at the final whistle:

“Very very impressive performance from the Toon.

“Deserved the points and again looked fit all over the pitch.

“#toonarmy”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Tottenham 1 Newcastle 2 – Sunday 23 October 4.30pm

Goals:

Wilson 31, Almiron 40

Newcastle United:

Spurs:

Kane 54

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Spurs 52% (49%) Newcastle 48% (51%)

Total shots were Spurs 17 (13) Newcastle 13 (5)

Shots on target were Spurs 5 (3) Newcastle 5 (3)

Corners were Spurs 6 (1) Newcastle 7 (3)

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Crowd: 61,726 (3,000 Newcastle)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno (Shelvey 89), Joelinton, Willock (Murphy 75), Almiron, Wilson (Wood 88)

Unused Subs:

Karius, Lascelles, Targett, Manquillo, Lewis, Fraser

