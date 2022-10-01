Opinion

A treble to calm Newcastle United nerves

Newcastle United fans have had eight weeks worth of Premier League football to evaluate the NUFC season so far.

Seven games played, one win and one defeat.

Only one victory in two months, only one loss in two months.

You can spin it any way you want.

However, as Newcastle United fans, assuming that you have watched the matches…surely you have to accept that the actual performances have been consistently good?

Certainly no need to panic as our enemies (journalists, rival fans, pundits etc) would love us to be doing and indeed, we have already seen some of the more hysterical Newcastle United fans lured into doing so.

Yes, Newcastle United’s finishing could and should have been better overall, in the games so far, however, even with that, the team’s displays have still been worth more points and if not for goalkeepers having man of the match performances and referees / VAR officials having the very opposite (not man / men of the match performances), then there could have been six or more points on the total already.

For sure, if Newcastle United keep up the level of performance shown generally so far, we will have a decent season.

Some Newcastle United fans worry about the players available / the ones who are missing.

Which is fair enough, you would always wish to have all your best players available but is so often proves not to work that way.

To settle you down (if you need it) here is a treble to calm the nerves of any Newcastle United fans getting stressed out.

26 February 2022 Brentford 0 Newcastle 2

Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Willock, Shelvey, Joelinton, Murphy, Wood, Fraser

5 March 2022 Newcastle 2 Brighton 1

Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Willock, Joelinton, Shelvey, Murphy, Wood, Fraser

10 March 2022 Southampton 1 Newcastle 2

Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Willock, Shelvey, Bruno, Murphy, Wood, Fraser

Compare the starting elevens above with what we are likely to see at Craven Cottage today.

You just need to believe in Eddie Howe, as the players clearly do.

Back in February / March, Newcastle were knocking out these results with a front trio of Wood, Fraser and Murphy in all three games / wins above.

Bruno only started one of the matches above and even then it was because Joelinton wasn’t available.

Against Fulham, it is expected the likes of Wilson, Trippier and Bruno will all be starting, Almiron as well surely seen as a far better option as well than Murphy, who played in those wins seven months ago.

Indeed, you could have picked many other matches during that excellent second half of the season run, when Newcastle didn’t look to have the strongest of line-ups. Trippier and Wilson missed almost the entire second half of the season, Bruno only made his first start for that Southampton game and his first start at St James’ Park wasn’t until April. Whilst even though ASM did play a fair part of the season once we got into 2022, his form wasn’t great.

Newcastle United are missing out on wins by the faintest of margins.

Play well today and I think we beat Fulham.

