Opinion

A third away win at Manchester United on Sunday is surely the least us old beggars deserve…

I watched my first game at St James’ Park in 1969, which means I’m into my seventh decade of Newcastle United.

There have been a hell of a lot of away games in that time, with about 40 of them having been against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

I’m sure you don’t need me to tell you that Newcastle have won precisely two of them.

Just how hideously bad is that record? I can’t be bothered to go away and research it but I reckon only Liverpool is worse?

I don’t need any encouragement to hate this lot but getting beat year after year hasn’t helped.

The thing is, on too many occasions, we haven’t got beat, we have been humiliated.

1976 – Man Utd 7 Geordies 2 in the league cup

1984 – Man Utd 5 Geordies 0

1987 – Man Utd 4 Geordies 1

During this period, Manchester United were not a great team, however, we managed precisely one draw in ten tries. That draw having been what I recall as Mirandina’s finest hour.

1999 – Man Utd 5 Geordies 1

2008 – Man Utd 6 Geordies 0

The only great day out that most of you can remember was in December 2013, when Yohan Cabaye got the winner. I wasn’t there but remember listening on head phones while walking on Druridge Bay, screaming like a stuck pig when he scored. Got some funny looks from the other daft buggers braving a north east winter’s day, walking the dog.

Since then, Manchester have won six of the last seven games, scoring at least three times in each game, therefore I guess there isn’t any point in us turning up next weekend…

Don’t you believe it, nothing could be further from the truth.

We are not going there to play the best team in Europe.

We are not going there to play the best team in England.

We are not even going there to play the best team in Manchester.

We are going there to play an upper mid-table team.

After decades just hoping to escape humiliation, just how my hopes and expectations have changed in the past year.

Of course a point would be a good result, but to use a blackjack analogy, if I was dealt 18 and a draw. I would say twist. Let’s go for the win.

Our team of 2022 are very hard to beat and have a belief in themselves, which can go a long way to pulling this off.

Yes it’s just one game and just three points, but if we win at Old Trafford, what does it say to the rest of the league?

That Newcastle United are no longer making up the numbers

That Newcastle United are now a club to be reckoned with.

I know that come Sunday night I could be left with a lot of egg on my face from this article, because this is Newcastle United I’m talking about, but come on lads, think of all us old beggars.

Surely we deserve three wins away at Manchester United in 50 years!

