Opinion

A real watershed moment for Newcastle United

The sky is the limit.

For this Newcastle United fan, Sunday afternoon was a watershed moment.

Now before anyone reports me for deja vu, I did indeed write an article late last week saying, how the Everton game felt like a sea change. Bear with me because I feel we are going to see more of them as the season goes on.

Beating Spurs is nothing new. I’d dare say our record home and away against them will probably be pretty good over the Premier League years compared to other top sides. However, Sunday felt different.

Tottenham were always neck and neck with us pre the Mike Ashley years. Yet we STILL managed to have some good (and some catastrophic) results against them.

Some reckless spending and dodgy managerial appointments by Freddy Shepherd took a knife to the good work of Sir Bobby Robson, allowing the London club to steal a march on us. Then Mike Ashley took a bulldozer to it, giving them an unbelievable 14 year head start on the current project.

Money spent on top players, quality managers, new stadium, you name it, Ashley didn’t do it. Spurs did.

Kevin Keegan wanted Luka Modric back in 2008, Ashley (and his stooges) wouldn’t sanction it. Spurs did.

Oh how we laughed when they paid £30m for Moussa Sissoko. Oh how we weren’t surprised when it wasn’t sufficiently reinvested.

We dabbled with Europe once under the Ashley era in 2012 when we benefited from a few teams having poor campaigns that year. Those are the breaks, yet we could benefit once again. Liverpool are out of sorts and Manchester United continue to fade into being just another club, failing to trouble the top four. We CAN (not WILL) bridge that gap. I’m sure of it.

Where we are after the next few games before the World Cup break will tell us a lot and give an indication on where and what the club will do in the January transfer window. To stick or twist is the big question?

In the here and now, where are we in regards to the project?

Staying up was key last season.

Finishing 8th-10th this term would be consolidation, 6th-7th would be good, solid progress.

Any higher?

Well in under 18 months that would put us right back at the stage Sir Bobby had us at way back in 2004. To do that in such a short period would represent sheer magnificence on the part of owners, management and players. If it were to be Champions League qualification then you can knight Eddie Howe and give him the freedom of the city on the spot.

The transition from the ownership of Sir John Hall and Freddy Shepherd that was unable to realistically compete in a changing climate, to an ownership that was unwilling to compete at all, was one thing, we now have a different animal on our hands.

The difference?

We now have the players, management, the means, the wherewithal and above all, the ambition, to do something about it. And we as fans can simply sit back and enjoy our football again. It’s been a while.

Sunday proved that there’s no ceiling (No ceiling Jurgen!) to where we can go.

