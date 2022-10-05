News

5 Newcastle United players ruled out of Everton – Official update on injuries / availability

Only three days turn around for the Newcastle United players this time.

The draw at Old Trafford on Sunday, now followed by a home game on Wednesday night at St James’ Park.

Everton the visitors as Eddie Howe and his team look to build further on this promising start to the season.

A win would guarantee Newcastle United keeping their place in the top six, whilst if at the same time Man Utd failed to beat Tottenham, we would see NUFC move up to fifth.

With seven matches (starting with Man Utd last Sunday) in a brief four week period, Eddie Howe hopefully having as many Newcastle United players available as possible.

Eddie Howe giving an official update on Newcastle United players and their fitness / availability ahead of Everton:

Eddie Howe on Alexander Isak:

“We don’t think we’ll see Alex back before the World Cup. Unfortunately he’s had a setback on his thigh. It’s been very frustrating for him as a new player in a new league. I thought he was acclimatising well and picked up the injury with Sweden.

“It’s been frustrating for him because he felt really good and he did a lot of work to get fit.

It’s a real shame because he’s desperate to make his mark here but he’s young, he’s got a long future ahead of him here so we have to protect him and make sure he comes back right.”

Eddie Howe on Allan Saint-Maximin:

“Maxi has had a very minor irritation to his hamstring but it is the third time that’s happened.

“Although it is a minor injury, because of the recurrence we might have to be careful with him but we hope to see him before the World Cup break.”

Eddie Howe on Jonjo Shelvey:

“We are continuing to work him very hard but he’s still in the early stages of coming back.

“We’re building his load and building his training time but he’s looking really good.

“We just want to be careful in the latter stages of his injury.”

On Fabian Schar:

“He’s fine.

“He’s been nursing a foot injury for a while now.

“He’s managed it very well but it just reared its head towards the end of the Man Utd game but I think he’ll be fine.”

So in total that makes five Newcastle United players ruled out of starting against Everton.

As well as long-term injured Karl Darlow and Matt Ritchie, Alexander Isak and Allan Saint-Maximin won’t be in the matchday squad on Wednesday night.

Whilst as for Jonjo Shelvey, Eddie Howe making clear that he won’t start this Everton game either the head coach wanting to ensure the midfielder doesn’t have any injury setback, especially with five other games to play before that World Cup break after Chelsea home on Saturday 12 November.

Shelvey was on the bench at Man Utd but I’m sure there was never any intention for him to come on, more a case of getting him involved once again with the matchday routine. When you are allowed nine subs these days it makes that kind of thing far easier. Remains to be seen whether Shelvey is named on the bench tomorrow and of course then whether he does get some minutes this time.

Both Joe Willock and Kieran Trippier had been affected by illness ahead of Man Utd and indeed, Willock unable to train ahead of that match, leading him to drop to the bench. However, that illness appears to have gone the distance hopefully, so fingers crossed no impact on this game.

Great news as well to hear that Fabian Schar should be ok, he and Botman excellent on Sunday.

(***For anybody wondering why Emil Krafth not listed amongst the Newcastle United players missing Everton, like Mark Gillespie he isn’t in the official NUFC Premier League squad for this first half of the season)

