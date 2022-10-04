News

4 Newcastle United live TV matches now confirmed into new year after Monday announcement

There are now four Newcastle United live TV matches confirmed.

An announcement on Monday meaning that we now know the full schedule of Newcastle United matches in the Premier League (see below) up to 3 January 2022, both dates and times.

Two Newcastle United live TV matches had already been announced, with another two added today.

So four Newcastle United live TV matches in total confirmed into early in the new year.

Leicester confirmed as staying at 3pm on Boxing Day and to be shown on Amazon Prime.

Whilst yet another shocking decision for Newcastle’s travelling fans, Arsenal away moved from 3pm on Monday 2 January, to 8pm on the Tuesday (3 January) night.

Newcastle United official announcement – 13 September 2022:

‘Two of Newcastle United’s Premier League games over the festive period have been selected for live television coverage, with January’s trip to Arsenal given a new date.

United will travel to Leicester City on Boxing Day for a 3pm kick-off, and that game – which remains set for the same date and time – will be shown live on Amazon Prime.

Leeds United’s visit to St. James’ Park on New Year’s Eve (3pm kick-off) remains unchanged, but game at the Emirates Stadium – which had been scheduled for Monday, 2nd January at 3pm – will now take place on Tuesday, 3rd January, kicking off at 8pm. That match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Any further amendments to the Magpies’ fixture schedule will be confirmed in due course.’

Newcastle United match and live TV schedule confirmed up to Christmas 2022:

Saturday 29 October – Newcastle v Aston Villa (3pm)

Sunday 6 November – Southampton v Newcastle (2pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 9 November – Newcastle v Crystal Palace (7.45pm)

Saturday 12 November – Newcastle v Chelsea (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Monday 26 December – Leicester v Newcastle (3pm) Amazon Prime

Saturday 31 December – Newcastle v Leeds (3pm)

Tuesday 3 January – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

