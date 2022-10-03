Opinion

3 Positives and 3 Negatives from Tottenham 1 Newcastle 2

Sunday ended Tottenham 1 Newcastle 2.

A superb performance, Tottenham having a bit of a go the first 20-25 minutes and then Newcastle United the better team and deservedly picking up the away victory.

Ahead of each match we ask one of our writers to come up with 3 positives and 3 negatives following the game, this time it is David Punton.

POSITIVES

Gentlemen of the press

Eddie got his tactics spot on.

The high press has been drilled into these players and they made it work superbly.

It has yielded two priceless goals.

The tactical set-up is in stark contrast to a year ago under Bruce.

The players look well coached, they all know their jobs, and they believe in the manager to get a tune out of them.

It was a big week.

Three games in seven days, seven points from the possible nine on offer.

Up to fourth with a home game to come. Things are looking up.

Miggy magic

The diminutive Almiron has to be highlighted – yet again.

His scoring run goes on.

A man at the very top of his game.

He’s come a long way since the Bruce era.

That finish from such an acute angle was as delicious as it was vital.

A second goal was massive against a team like Spurs.

Pope saves us

Some vital interventions from Nick Pope set the platform to take those three points.

Our custodian thwarted Spurs numerous times, and while it wasn’t a clean sheet, it was another very good performance in goal.

The whole back five is tip top right now. A well oiled unit.

Schar and Botman, yet again, dovetailing. They look so accomplished. Long may it continue.

NEGATIVES (are there any?)

Tight finish

It would have been tough to take had Spurs got it back to 2-2, especially after we were 0-2 ahead.

That almost came to pass.

We held on a bit at the end.

It’s hard to be critical but maybe a killer third would have been nice.

Game management is key.

Imagine having things like this to complain about. Heady days indeed.

Selection dilemmas

It’s a nice problem for Eddie Howe to have, no doubt, but very soon he will have everyone back fit and will have to leave some of them out.

Shelvey is on the road back and ASM will be knocking on the door.

The big disappointment remains the Isak thigh strain, meaning we won’t see our record buy until after the World Cup.

Anderson nowhere to be seen

It was a shame Elliot Anderson was unavailable yesterday. He had ‘a knock’, we were told.

His time will come, but I am sure most fans would agree, we are waiting with great anticipation to see him bag his first goals for the club.

He would have given us a nice dimension against Spurs but it wasn’t to be.

His time will come though.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Tottenham 1 Newcastle 2 – Sunday 23 October 4.30pm

Goals:

Wilson 31, Almiron 40

Newcastle United:

Spurs:

Kane 54

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Spurs 52% (49%) Newcastle 48% (51%)

Total shots were Spurs 17 (13) Newcastle 13 (5)

Shots on target were Spurs 5 (3) Newcastle 5 (3)

Corners were Spurs 6 (1) Newcastle 7 (3)

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Crowd: 61,726 (3,000 Newcastle)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno (Shelvey 89), Joelinton, Willock (Murphy 75), Almiron, Wilson (Wood 88)

Unused Subs:

Karius, Lascelles, Targett, Manquillo, Lewis, Fraser

