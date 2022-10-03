Opinion

3 Positives and 3 Negatives from Newcastle 4 Aston Villa 0

Saturday ended Newcastle 4 Aston Villa 0.

A frustrating first half of endless stoppages saw ten minutes added, United deservedly scoring late on in the added time before the break.

That then setting up the platform for Eddie Howe’s team to take Villa apart after the break.

Ahead of each match we ask one of our writers / contributors to come up with 3 positives and 3 negatives following the game, this time it is Jamie Smith.

POSITIVES

Catharsis

The most astounding moment of this whole day has come late for me, as I have seen evidence online of Villa fans accusing Newcastle supporters of “trying to create a rivalry” as the inevitable gloating hits home off the back of this comfortable swatting.

Perhaps some of these fans aren’t old enough, or just have selective memories, but the absolute gold standard of fabricated rivalry was surely at Villa Park in May 2009 as the Holte end in general, led by a sad little man with some bedsheets, took an inexplicable glee in the relegation of an opponent with whom no niggle, bother or gripe of note had ever previously been known.

This fixture has not been the same since, with the exorcism of the six nowt on our swift PL return perhaps offset by our contriving to get relegated there again a few years later. I’m sure some Villa travellers are bemused by the hostile reception awarded them as a result of the bedsheet virgin’s actions, but regardless, it never feels anything other than sweet to beat them, and what an over the knee, bare-bottomed hiding this was for the interlopers from Britain’s ugliest city.

All the more sweet after the pages written and airwaves desecrated with idiocy about Gerrard being superior to Howe, Villa being the natural disrupter to the big six and their parade of media idiots maintaining relevance for this perennial relegation candidate that posted a decent result 42 years ago.

Magnificent for NUFC to slap the also-rans daft, educational to Villa to get a dose of how unimportant they are.

Incidentally, if any boring Villa fans want to chat about “oil money” both squads today cost circa £350 million. Ours is in a Champions League spot and yours is a shambles, but what was it about when Stevie G comes knocking?

Sorry, did you say Champions League?

I did, and while it looks like maintenance of fourth place, it’s more like rubber stamping with potential suitors Liverpool and Chelsea both falling apart today.

This may be a grand ambition but as it stands it would likely only need one win from the remaining pair of league games to go into the World Cup in one of the big lad spots.

This comes as no surprise to me, as I had such belief in the magnificence of Eddie and the trajectory of the mighty United (which I wrote about pre season by the way) that I expected this, but those who were so ingrained in the way of serfdom that they daren’t upset the Daily Mail by showing pride and ambition will be (pretend) surprised to see us in this position as opposed to the 8th/9th they coveted when they were basically saying Eddie can’t hope to compete with David Moyes. Hang your heads please.

World Cup Boost

This was surely a first at SJP, as not only was the England manager in attendance, but the manager of Brazil (pictured above) no less had dapped up to check in on Bruno, taking in a match with a few of his potential squad playing.

If he looked at the insipid uninspiring performance of Douglas Luiz, or the ineffective cameo of the washed up Coutinho (well done for “beating us” to that signing) and decided that these were on the plane to Qatar ahead of Joelinton, he clearly had a few too many capirinhas up Osborne Road on Friday night.

Big Joe picking the perfect time to notch his first goal of the season and nothing speaks of the transformation round here more, than the genuine prospect of him joining the Brazil squad. As for Southgate, he can only have drawn one conclusion from Callum Wilson coming within a crossbar of an impressive hat-trick. With striking rival Ollie Watkins joining the ranks of Villa nonentities, our number 9 also looks a good bet to spend December in the Middle East. Newcastle on show to the world?

NEGATIVES

What If?

I don’t want to be that guy, but tonight’s table sees us fourth, five points off the top.

I am unfortunately unable to avoid dwelling on the utter robbery that has seen us come up short as follows: the frankly bent decision to chalk off a goal that would have beaten Crystal Palace, the inconsistent decision to penalise Wilson for a high foot in scoring what should have been a winner at Brighton (high foot is fine when it’s a bicycle kick though isn’t it Erling?) and the shocking offside call when Isak would have sealed the win at Anfield with his second.

Just these decisions would have given us a two point lead at the top and I’m not having it that they have evened themselves out. It feels like wherever we end up it will be tight come May, so I hope we are on the receiving end of some unlikely luck at the business end of this season because I can’t help but think about these as things get better and better.

World Cup Sickener

So, NUFC have three games in the next 13 days and then it all stops.

I’m not sure how I feel about all this, as I am currently in a position where as soon as I’ve left a game I’m absolutely buzzing for the next one, and the prospect of between 39 and 44 days (depending on league cup progress) without a match seems unacceptable. The World Cup will of course offer some solace, and I’m actually looking forward to the idea of catching random games on the dark nights, but it’s far away from replicating the drug that is currently NUFC.

Also, there’s the flip side of the above positive, with United’s representation at the tournament potentially increasing.

I said in my accurate pre-season prediction that the big six would be knackered from an extensive European group stage before the vast majority of their squad pack off to further knacker themselves in Qatar. NUFC, by contrast, would largely remain together as a squad, training to the right level and focusing on the resumption of the Premier League.

The only exceptions looked like being Bruno, Schar, Trippier and Pope, none of whom were likely starters. The recent upsurge has increased their chances of being involved (and the risk of injury) as well as put the likes of Joelinton and Wilson in the international picture.

I’m sure we’ll all be really pleased for those that go but it’ll be tense watching whenever they’re on the field.

The cup…

Next weekend we go to Southampton, looking for another big win on a weekend where many of our rivals play each other or face tricky matches.

Victory here could see us third, even flirting with the top two. Whatever happens, we have a huge opportunity to kick Chelsea off our heels and consolidate the top four place when they visit SJP the following weekend. This match is so big I’m not sure where the league cup tie with Palace fits in the pecking order.

Beating Chelsea would be such a boost ahead of the break that it will surely be the primary objective, but throw together an out of sorts second string against Palace and a golden opportunity to hone in on some silverware (that’s probably more likely than league success) could go begging.

I think we can all have confidence in Eddie doing what’s best, surely there’s capacity to rip through three games in a week with the carrot of five weeks of recuperation at the end of it?

Focus will of course be entirely on St Mary’s, but what a first half of the campaign it will have been, if we can continue playing and getting results like the annihilation of Villa.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 4 Aston Villa 0 – Saturday 29 October 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 45+6, 56, Joelinton 59, Almiron 67

Aston Villa:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Villa 40% (42%) Newcastle 60% (58%)

Total shots were Villa 3 (3) Newcastle 20 (3)

Shots on target were Villa 0 (0) Newcastle 7 (3)

Corners were Villa 0 (0) Newcastle 3 (0)

Referee: Paul Tierney

Crowd: 52,233 (3,000 Villa fans)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar (Lascelles 83), Botman (Targett 71), Burn, Longstaff, Bruno (Shelvey 83), Joelinton, Willock (Murphy 71), Almiron (ASM 86), Wilson

Unused Subs:

Karius, Lascelles, Manquillo, Fraser

