3 Positives and 3 Negatives from Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 0

Sunday afternoon ended Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 0.

Only two efforts on target for each team, though Joelinton struck both bar and post, plus Callum Wilson had what looked a nailed on penalty ignored.

Ahead of each match we ask one of our writers to come up with 3 positives and 3 negatives following the game, this time it is David Punton.

POSITIVES

Keeping it clean

Eddie Howe is currently overseeing the meanest defence in the Premier League.

This is an astonishing reversal of fortunes. A year ago we were leaking goals for fun, looking like a side headed for certain relegation.

At Old Trafford the whole team worked their socks off, rode their luck a wee bit, but emerged from battle with the goal intact. The whole back four was outstanding.

The clean sheet away from home against such stellar opposition was a major boost and a sign of real progress, given we now seek to become a credible, proper football club again now that Mike Ashley has been swept from power.

Centre halves catch they eye

The stand-out displays were Sven Botman and Fab Schar. What a shift the pair of them put in. They hardly put a foot wrong all game to deny Man Utd a win.

This has got to be our first choice paring for the season ahead. They complement each other so well.

Schar in particular was right in the thick of the battle, and since the takeover, he is one of a number of Utd players who seem to have found a new lease of life.

Bottling it

We need to put that opening 45 minutes in a bottle and use that as the benchmark.

We were brilliant, in such a big game too.

That is the standard for away days, they just needed to add a goal and we’d have been talking about a famous win.

NEGATIVES

Shafted

The referee should have awarded us a penalty in the first half. Clear as day.

Every pundit has said the same. Varane’s tackle on Wilson was a spot kick all day long.

How much longer do we have to put up with this?

Where was the VAR?

The culture seems ingrained – an away side cannot possibly be given such a big decision against Man Utd on their own ground.

Stoppage time mayhem

Let’s face it, the final five minutes was like the Alamo. We were lucky to survive that.

Howe brought Lascelles on and it all seemed to go very very dicey.

Once again, showing the strength in depth in the squad is still lacking.

Dan Burn is an admirable left back but he lacks pace. Surely at some point Matt Target will have to come back in there.

Walking wounded

At his press conference on Friday, Eddie Howe said Allan Saint-Maximin was close to a return. He also said Alexander Isak was working hard to get back.

By Saturday night / Sunday morning, Craig Hope at the Daily Mail had clearly been informed this pair of them had had setbacks in their recovery from respective hamstring and thigh strains.

It was deflating news. We need these two on the pitch. They are exceptional talents.

ASM is looking at another 2 or 3 weeks.

Isak, as confirmed by Howe in the post match presser, is not going to be available until after the season breaks for the World Cup.

What a nightmare.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 0 – Sunday 16 October 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Man U:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Man U 63% (62%) Newcastle 37% (38%)

Total shots were Man U 15 (6) Newcastle 9 (7)

Shots on target were Man U 2 (1) Newcastle 2 (2)

Corners were Man U 4 (3) Newcastle 4 (3)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar (Lascelles 90+1), Botman, Burn (Targett 78), Longstaff, Bruno (Willock 78), Joelinton, Murphy (Fraser 59), Almiron, Wilson (Wood 78)

Unused Subs:

Karius, Shelvey, Lewis, Anderson

