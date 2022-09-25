News

Yet another injury for Newcastle as Chris Wood forced off – NUFC target Garang Kuol impressive debut

An anxious wait for Eddie Howe as Chris Wood joins the list of Newcastle United players experiencing injury issues on international duty.

Both Alexander Isak and Elliot Anderson having been forced to withdraw from their international squads due to injury.

Whilst Bruno Guimaraes sat out Brazil’s win against Ghana on Friday, the Newcastle midfielder having had to sit out group training earlier in the week with a thigh problem. His condition unknown and all eyes on Tuesday to see if he features against Tunisia.

A double header down under with Australia winning 1-0 on Thursday, this one in Auckland a 4am (UK time) kick-off on Sunday, Duke and Cummings with second half goals to secure the win for Australia but anxious times for Eddie Howe, as Chris Wood becomes the latest NUFC injury concern. The striker forced off on 32 minutes after a heavy challenge.

Another Newcastle United angle from the match was the international debut of 18 year old striker Garang Kuol. A week and a half ago, beIN Sports in Australia reported an exclusive, saying their information is that Newcastle have agreed the outline of a deal with Central Coast Mariners and personal terms with the 5ft 9 tall striker. They stated that a four year deal had been agreed and initial wages of £25,000 a week for Garang Kuol, with now just final touches and the contract needing to be signed.

Garang Kuol is seen as one of the most exciting young prospects playing in Australia. The teenager has scored four goals in just 189 minutes of A-League action in brief sub appearances and has been making plenty headlines down under.

The Bein Sports (Australia) report said that they have been told that Garang Kuol will stay with Central Coast Mariners until January, then officially become a Newcastle United player.

Last night’s debut for Australia saw Garang Kuol instantly shine and his twenty minute appearance topped off when he opened up the New Zealand defence for the penalty that confirmed the (2-0) win for the Aussies.

This acceleration into international football is claimed to be set to help Garang Kuol satisfy work permit requirements and complete a move to Newcastle United, every chance now that the teenager will make the Australia squad for the World Cup finals in Qatar. The Aussies are in a group with France, Denmark and Tunisia.

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez has hailed Kuol as an ‘unbelievable’ talent after having watched him turn out for The A-League All Stars against Barcelona earlier this year. The game in May saw Barca win 3-2 but Garang Kuol was a real handful, hitting the post and bringing out a number of saves from the opposition keeper.

The Bein Sports (Australia) report said that there is a buyout clause in his contract with the initial fee said to be not particularly big, but that Central Coast Mariners will also get ‘impressive add-ons and share of any future transfer fees’.

The new Newcastle United set-up have already been very busy in signing up a lot of young talent for the future, as well as the more headline making senior signings. The likes of Charlie McArthur, Jordan Hackett, Jude Smith and Alex Murphy all added in recent months to the Under 21 NUFC strength.

No idea whether this Garang Kuol signing will happen, but this report / exclusive a week and a half ago also said that part of the plan was for Kuol to initially play on loan with a club on the continent (Europe) in the second half of the season, after completing a January move to NUFC.

Full schedule for Newcastle United internationals this month:

Wednesday 21 September

Scotland 3 Ukraine 0

Ryan Fraser coming on with 14 minutes to go and Scotland leading 1-0, within 11 minutes it was 3-0 as fellow sub Lyndon Dykes scored twice, both assists from the Newcastle winger.

Thursday 22 September

Australia 1 New Zealand 0

Chris Wood and New Zealand missed out at the final stage, defeated in a June play-off against Costa Rica for a place in the Qatar World Cup finals.

Now in a double header friendly against Australia (who are going to Qatar), Chris Wood played the first 71 minutes in this 1-0 defeat. Teenage striker Garang Kuol who was recently claimed to be set to sign for Newcastle, remained an unused substitute in his first call up to the national senior squad.

Northern Ireland Under 21s 1 v Scotland Under 21s 3

A comfortable win for the Scotland Under 21s but doing it without Elliot Anderson, the Newcastle teenager pulling out of the squad due to an unspecified injury.

Friday 23 September

Italy 1 England 0

A shocker of a game where very little happened, Nick Pope playing the full 90 minutes as he picked up his ninth international cap, no chance with the winner which was only the second goal the Newcastle keeper has conceded during these nine appearances for England. Pope did ok overall and was one of very few England players to come out of the game with any credit, BBC Sport website visitors ranking only Jude Bellingham ahead of Nick Pope when asked to give their England match ratings.

Brazil 3 Ghana 0

An easy 3-0 win for Brazil and Bruno Guimaraes named on the bench but not used. So no idea for sure either way as to the Newcastle midfielder’s fitness, Bruno having had to sit out group training earlier in the week with a thigh problem.

Paraguay 1 UAE 0

Miguel Almiron playing the full 90 minutes as Paraguay dominated in this friendly win in Vienna, needing an 85th minute Balbuena goal to get the victory.

Saturday 24 September

Scotland 2 Republic of Ireland 1

For a second game in a row, Ryan Fraser impressed off the bench. Egan giving Ireland a first half lead before Hendry equalised shortly after the break. Introduced then on 59 minutes, the Newcastle player looking a real threat with his pace and the visiting keeper producing a smart save from a Fraser shot. Scotland eventually completing the turnaround with Christie scoring an 82nd minute penalty. Scotland only need to avoid defeat away (neutral ground) against Ukraine on Wednesday to ensure promotion from their Nations League group

Serbia 4 Sweden 1

Alexander Isak forced to withdraw from the Sweden squad due to injury and it was former NUFC striker Mitro who took the honours…and the match ball. The Serbian forward scoring a first half hat-trick.

Northern Ireland 2 v Kosovo 1

Good to see Jamal Lewis getting some action, starting at left-back and having a decent game.

A goal down at half-time, the Newcastle defender subbed on 77 minutes and one of a number of changes as Northern Ireland desperately looked for a way back into the game. A great late fightback seeing Whyte equalising on 82 minutes and Magennis grabbing a dramatic late winner a couple of minutes into added time.

Spain 1 Switzerland 2

Fabian Schar once again named on the bench, his last start for Switzerland before Eddie Howe took charge of his first game at Newcastle. Akanji giving the Swiss a first half lead and then Alba equalising on 55 minutes, only for Embolo to grab the winner for Switzerland three minutes later.

Sunday 25 September

New Zealand 0 Australia 2

A 4am (UK time) kick-off on Sunday, Duke and Cummings with second half goals to secure the win for Australia but anxious times for Eddie Howe, as Chris Wood becomes the latest NUFC injury concern. The striker forced off on 32 minutes after a heavy challenge.

Scotland Under 21s v Northern Ireland Under 21s (Elliot Anderson) Friendly

Monday 26 September

England v Germany (Nick Pope and Kieran Trippier) Nations League

Tuesday 27 September

Brazil v Tunisia (Bruno Guimaraes) Friendly (Neutral venue – Paris, France)

Paraguay v Morocco (Miguel Almiron) Friendly (Neutral venue – Seville, Spain)

Sweden v Slovenia (Alexander Isak) Nations League

Greece v Northern Ireland (Jamal Lewis) Nations League

Switzerland v Czech Republic (Fabian Schar) Nations League

Wednesday 28 September

Ukraine v Scotland (Ryan Fraser) Nations League (Neutral venue – Krakow, Poland)

