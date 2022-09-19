Opinion

Why Newcastle United fans need to get used to watching a lot of dull football

After walking out of St James’ Park on Saturday, the feeling amongst Newcastle United fans was quite downhearted, which reflected the sombre mood prior to the match.

After reflection, it wasn’t as bad a result as first thought…

Teams traveling to Newcastle in previous seasons targeted three points and played expansive football. Since the takeover and a few exceptional signings, SJP has became a fortress, beaten at home in the Premier League only once since Christmas and that was by the Champion League finalists.

So when Bournemouth came to the Toon they parked the bus, rolled round like eggs on an Easter Sunday and took as much time as possible in any dead ball situation. We as a crowd got frustrated and rightly so. Newcastle had twice as many shots as the opposition which is excellent in anyone’s book.

No Wor flags or motivational songs before the game didn’t help the occasion to build our famous atmosphere. I can fully understand why the owners adopted this stance, as they want to be squeaky clean with the UK’s culture.

As a season ticket holder, I’m not used to seeing travelling teams put eleven men behind the ball. It’s up to Eddie and Co to figure out how to break teams down and get a goal to open the game up. Unfortunately, lady luck wasn’t on our side, despite so many shots.

ASM, Shelvey and Wilson were all out injured which massively depleted our attacking options and they have the ability to break any defence down.

We are going through a transitional period so things won’t work out all the time. Players have said that when the Newcastle United fans are fully behind the team at St James’ Park, it is like the proverbial twelfth man.

It’s time to be patient and keep the faith, teams travelling North are going to try and pinch a point, try for a break away goal.

This only proves that we are once again feared at the cathedral on the hill.

