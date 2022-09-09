Opinion

Why Newcastle United and the rest of the Premier League should carry on playing

Writing this on Friday morning, waiting to see whether the Premier League matches go ahead this weekend.

Six matches scheduled for Saturday and then Newcastle’s trip to West Ham one of three due to be played on Sunday, before the final game of the round on Monday night.

Plus of course the multitude of matches all the way down the leagues that are set to be played the length and breadth of the country.

So, the big question is, whether football and other sporting events should go ahead as planned, or be called off to show respect for the passing of the Queen?

For those looking for precedents…the Queen’s father, George VI, died on 6 February 1952.

Three days later, Newcastle United played out a 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage against Fulham, the rest of the English top tier and indeed other matches, still going ahead.

I think fair to say that the Royal Family generally played a far bigger role in the average person’s life and thoughts back in the 1950s, yet football / sport continued on, despite the death of the monarch. It was especially tragic as well when you consider George VI was only 56 when he passed away.

I suppose the question I would put to people now, if football matches and other sporting events do go ahead, does that automatically equal a lack of respect being shown?

The follow up question then is, what does cancelling / postponing games of football and so on actually achieve?

Also, where does it end? If sport is getting cancelled, why should anything else be allowed to continue, the things that give us a bit of enjoyment and a break away from, a chance to temporarily forget, the ever increasing strains of life these days?

If no football fans allowed to go to Premier League matches, should others be able to go to the cinema. theatre, opera, Great North Run, or…the pub?

The thing is, if people are denied the chance to go to the football matches they were due to go to, are they going to instead head off to church and think about the loss of the Queen, sit at home with TV switched off and quietly contemplate what the death of the monarch means to them, or…pack the pubs out and throw the drinks down?

I think a lot of the time these days, decisions are made by those in authority, not because they believe it is the right thing to do, but because they fear what others will say about the decision they make. Not necessarily what the majority of people will say, more those who control the media for example.

I’m not a royalist in any kind of way BUT I do think the passing of the Queen should be properly and respectfully observed. Whatever you think about the monarchy, history will show her as a very important and influential individual for so many decades, not just in the UK but worldwide.

However, I don’t think this then means you cancel sport. The Queen and indeed many of the royal family loved / love their sport and I very much doubt whether any of them would be wanting the football, horse racing or whatever called off this weekend, if it was their choice.

Let Premier League matches and other sporting events go ahead this weekend and have black armbands worn, a minute or two’s silence ahead of kick-off, and anything else to pay tribute.

Then why not next weekend ahead of the international break, make it a celebration of the Queen’s life, have Premier League stadiums and other sporting occasions decked out in red, white and blue, paying further tribute to her passing.

Again, to equate sport continuing as some kind of lack of respect being shown, is simply wrong to me.

As I say, let the Premier League and other matches / sport continue but use those occasions to pay tribute, make a mark of respect.

Also. what is achieved by impacting potentially hundreds of thousands of people financially, particularly in these desperate times for so many?

So many people having already committed to hotels, flights and trains, as well as match tickets. You could have an ex-pat who hasn’t been home for 50 years, flying in to see his / her team play one more time, having spent thousands to come from Australia or wherever, then seeing that opportunity taken away.

I also find that so often, those who are demanding that something is cancelled, are those who won’t be negatively affected by that happening. Yet if it is something they have an interest in…

At Premier League games and other sporting events, you also have thousands and thousands of minimum / low wage workers relying on their wages to get by, for many casual workers and others, if the events are cancelled and they end up with no work / wages, you are simply negatively impacting further, those who are already struggling.

Away from football, something like the Great North Run raises absolute fortunes for charities, on top of the enjoyment tens of thousands of people get from competing in it AND having a chance to visit our great city / region in so many cases. I have seen some demanding that the GNR is postponed as part of sporting cancellations across the board but once again, what would be achieved by that?

Whenever the funeral takes place, that is when all scheduled events, sporting or otherwise, can be cancelled / postponed if it is considered the right thing to do and a day of national mourning takes place.

