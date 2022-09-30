Opinion

Whitley Bay caravan site, female Sunderland fans and a friendly chat

To round off my trilogy of articles this week, I have decided to share an enjoyable day I experienced yesterday.

I had met up with my great friend, North Shields’ one and only Senòr Pedro Gonzales in Tynemouth, and went to the ‘Stuffed Dog’ for an early pint and a game of chess.

It was the ‘Salutation’ over the road next and we sampled a couple of their latest real ales to set us up nicely for a game of snooker in Tynemouth Club.

Very enjoyable, especially when Pedro sank the black with his walking stick on the last shot.

With all of the bar-room decathlon going on around us….dominoes and darts etc, we then both decided to sit down in our normal seats for a little breather.

After about ten minutes, three ladies entered and began looking at the vast amount of different lagers and beers that the club has on offer.

Mick the manager was his usual hospitable self and let the lasses sample most of them.

After being served they came and sat at the table right next to me and Pedro.

It hadn’t escaped my attention that they were broad mackems…and I mean broad.

Once they had settled I asked them if they were over for the day and they informed me that they had been staying at the Whitley Bay caravan site for four days and having to pay £15 for a round in the clubhouse were nearly skint.

Inevitably we got on about football and all three were massive Sunderland fans.

Two of them showed me their tattoos and asked if I had any Toon ones.

I don’t, so what I did show them were my most recent articles on The Mag instead.

This went down well and apart from calling me a “cheeky devil” or something quite similar, we had broken the ice.

They had some half decent cràic and mackem woman don’t seem to have the chip on their shoulders the way the men have.

They didn’t think Sunderland would go up this season and thought the club had dropped a clanger in letting go of Alex Neil.

Black and white daft Geordie Peroni had entered the fray by this time and told them that Alex Neil had been receiving a pittance for his efforts and had to leave.

As I thought would happen, they asked about the Saudi involvement at Newcastle United. I jokingly suggested that they hadn’t spotted my camel parked outside when they came in.

I added that human rights in the middle east had never been on mine or anyone else’s agenda before our takeover.

Pedro was on good form too and had them laughing doing his unique impressions.

It was then time to do the gentlemanly thing and get the drinks in.

When I asked what they wanted they genuinely looked surprised and I wondered if it was because I’m a Geordie.

They finally accepted and we later got talking about favourite movies and books etc, the other loves of my life.

We went from Bogart in Casablanca to more modern stuff.

It was then nearly time for me and Pedro to go for the bus and I asked him what he was watching when he got back in the house.

The ‘Cincinatti Kid’ was his reply and one of the lasses said…”Ere that’s one of my favourites.”

It set me perfectly up for my goodbye.

I then thanked the others for the pleasure of their company, before turning to the lass who had just said she liked the Steve McQueen film.

Edward G Robinson-esque I then put on my best over the pond accent and leaned over and said….’Jeez ya good kid, but as long as Newcastle are around, you’ll always be second best’.

She took it all in good spirit and I told them I would mention how nice they had been for company on The Mag.

