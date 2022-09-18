Opinion

When this is the first Newcastle United substitute you have a feeling things aren’t going to end well

Philip Billing had given Bournemouth a shock lead on 62 minutes, Newcastle hadn’t been great but had totally dominated and should have been ahead.

However, if you don’t take your chances, this is what can happen, a very negative defensive opposition, take the lead with pretty much their first threat on Nick Pope’s goal. Don’t you just love football!

Maybe this was what had been needed, as it stung Newcastle United into life. A superb Fabian Schar (who may have been at fault for the opener…) ball put Kieran Trippier in behind the visiting backline and his cross was clearly handled, though it took VAR to point the referee in the right direction.

Alexander Isak scoring the kind of penalty that it is impossible to save, then we waited for the onslaught that would swiftly follow and hopefully sweep United to victory.

However, after only another four minutes Eddie Howe decided changes had to be made and all eyes on the touchline to see who it would be.

I’m sorry, but when you are looking for a change to be made to win / turn the match, it doesn’t get much more depressing than seeing Jacob Murphy ready to come on.

That was the case though, on 71 minutes Jacob Murphy replacing Ryan Fraser, then a minute later Sean Longstaff on for a tiring Bruno.

I have seen and heard some comments since yesterday’s match questioning Eddie Howe’s choice of subs, but who would you have put on to change things, for the better that is…?

On the bench there was a keeper (Karius), four defenders (Botman, Lascelles, Lewis, Manquillo), five if you include Ritchie. Which then left…Jacob Murphy, Sean Longstaff and Chris Wood. The latter three being the trio who came on yesterday.

Difficult to see what else Eddie Howe could have done differently, in terms of more attacking threat. Apart from possibly bringing Chris Wood on earlier and I’m guessing that those who are over the top moaning / criticising would most definitely have not been happy about that either. I personally wouldn’t have minded seeing Wood given a chance off the bench up front and Isak given a more free / wide role in those last 20 minutes or so. However, I also understand that Eddie Howe wants to keep a certain shape in the way the team is set out and very definitely didn’t want to go kamikaze style and risk gifting Bournemouth a breakaway winner.

The simple fact is, that the injury situation has left Eddie Howe with minimal inspiration from the bench, yesterday a new low in terms of game changer options. A cruel twist meaning even Elliot Anderson was ruled out with a knock, having impressed when getting the final 20 minutes against Palace. That game (Palace) also saw Jacob Murphy the first sub made, alongside Elliot Anderson.

The game before that at Liverpool the same, on 64 minutes at Anfield, Jacob Murphy replacing Fraser and Chris Wood on for Isak, who was never going to play the full 90 on his debut.

This is where we have been at, since the rush of injuries in late August when we saw Wilson, Bruno and then ASM all joining the injury list and so few options then available. So much so that in these past three games, Jacob Murphy has been the first one he has turned to each time.

In actual fact, Jacob Murphy has played in all eight matches played so far this season, including starting the Tranmere League Cup one. However, in the Premier League it was a case of only 30 minutes spread over the opening four matches, as Eddie Howe used Murphy as simply one of a number of players to waste a bit of time and run around to help see out the results against Forest (a win), Brighton (a battling point), Man City ( a great point). Very different though in these last three, as Eddie Howe has had no option, he felt, but to bring Jacob Murphy on to try and help influence the game, with 64 minutes over the course of the Liverpool, Palacde and Bournemouth matches.

In other circumstances, I think we would have seen a change from Howe if Elliot Anderson had been available yesterday. I think the teenager would have been the first sub on after showing real promise against Palace and goal threat.

Reality was though, Eddie Howe simply only had those tools available against Bournemouth and when the starting eleven hadn’t managed the lead / win, the cupboard was pretty bare when it came to inspiration, Jacob Murphy staring up at him when the head coach opened the door and realised his lack of game changing options.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 1 – Saturday 17 September 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Isak 67 (Pen)

Bournemouth:

Billing 62

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Bournemouth 27% (32%) Newcastle 73% (68%)

Total shots were Bournemouth 10 (3) Newcastle 20 (6)

Shots on target were Bournemouth 3 (1) Newcastle 7 (4)

Corners were Bournemouth 1 (0) Newcastle 8 (4)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Attendance: 52,238 (Bournemouth – Not many)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Targett, Bruno (Longstaff 72), Willock, Joelinton, Almiron (Wood 89), Fraser (Murphy 71), Isak

Unused Subs:

Karius, Botman, Lascelles, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo

