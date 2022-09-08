Opinion

When my Brighton supporting dad introduced me to Newcastle United

Sick of reading about VAR well let me guide you on my own swift Newcastle United trip down memory lane.

As an early Christmas present, my Brighton supporting dad took me to my first game at St James’ Park on December 21st 1970, a Newcastle United home game v Huddersfield Town, I was six years old and since that day I have only missed 19 competitive Newcastle United games at SJP, not a superfan by any stretch but not a bad record.

These days I wander about and can’t remember what I had for breakfast, but my memory through those days and later is razor sharp, I am going to highlight a few things to stir some memories for some.

So it is 1970, I am six years old and Santa Claus is due in a few days, my early pressie was SJP and a 2-0 win over the aforementioned Huddersfield Town, no stand out memory of the game apart from the fact I was perched on a barrier in the A wing Paddock. What did stand out though was the grass, it was a beautiful green colour, not like the dull grey I had become accustomed to on “Shoot”…..anyway we won 2-0 and I went home happy with stories to tell at school.

Step forward to season 1971/72 and it’s now 23rd October and Manchester United are in town, this was my first time seeing them but again nothing to say except hearing the Leazes End in full voice questioning George Best’s sexuality, over 55,000 were at SJP that day and whilst John Tudor nearly snapped the bar with a header, the points went back to Manchester as a soft goal from the aforementioned Mr Best settled the game…notice I omitted Hereford from the memory of that season.

It’s now 1972/73 and the stand out Newcastle United game was Arsenal at SJP, although this is the season when we lost the brilliant Tony Green forever, we had struggled on the pitch and were near the bottom when the top of the table Gunners came into town. A packed SJP (the record says less than 24,000 were present) saw Newcastle win 2-1 as David Craig saw a 25 yard right footer squirm through the Arsenal goalkeeper’s arms, sadly it was not Bob Wilson but the very aptly named Geoff Barnett. Of course, events down the road were taking the headlines that season as our Wearside friends embarked on an exciting cup run, culminating in a victory over Leeds and of course that superb double save from Jim Montgomery. At that time I had not yet learnt the meaning of the word hate…but it was coming, however, that takes nothing away from the achievement.

Step forward a year and there is only one game we can talk about, yes it’s 6th round of the FA Cup and Nottingham Forest up here, and yes some of their elder fans are still bitter. We all know what happened, 3-1 down and a man down just after half time, cue the Leazes End to follow one very lively individual onto the pitch, my eyes are transfixed as it takes half a dozen coppers to eventually gain control, but it was too late, as 100s of fans stream across the pitch toward the mixed populated Gallowgate End. This was my first look at football violence and what happened after is the stuff of legends…as ten man Newcastle fight back to win 4-3…except I missed it as my dad decided to take me home when the trouble started! Nearly 50 years on I often wonder how good that Joe Harvey team would have been had Tony Green (pictured below) stayed fit, one man does not make a team but he was something special.

We move into 1974/75 and why this stands out is unknown, but because of the trouble the season before, our FA cup ties were all away games. We duly beat Man City 2-0 at Maine Rd before tripping over Walsall in the next round, however, in the league cup we had a bit of a go and reached the quarter finals, and guess, what we got the best draw, home against Chester of Division 12 or somewhere like that. We peppered their goal for the whole game only to be denied time and time again by a chap called Grenville Millington, I am sure Chester fans will remember him, saving with his feet, his arms, his head and also with some skill as two rasping shots are tipped over the bar. Of course a 0-0 draw meant we lost the replay down there, I was learning that NUFC against any minnow was a banana skin.

Of course we move onto 1975/76 and Gordon Lee was now in charge and he didn’t like mouthy stars (namely my hero Supermac). While we faltered a bit in the league, we had cup runs in both the League and FA cups, culminating in a loss to Manchester City at Wembley in February.

However, in April we played Manchester United at SJP and it was an eye opener on and off the pitch. Firstly the game, Gordon Lee had replaced Mick Mahoney in goal with Roger Jones and he add also added comedy to our midfield with the acquisition of Graham Oates, both additions from Lee’s previous club Blackburn rovers, Graham Oates was pure comedy genius, as we found in a game against Leeds, as he chipped one from outside his own box over Mick Mahoney into the Gallowgate goal and from the resultant kick off repeated the feat, only to this time strike the bar, you really had to be there. Anyway Man Utd quickly took a two goal lead only for Newcastle to magnificently turn it round before half time and lead 3-2, of course Newcastle being Newcastle we conceded two second half goals to eventually lose 4-3. Off the pitch was a real eye opener, before the match the large travelling red army who had caused mayhem everywhere they went, were suddenly finding things quite difficult up here, fight after fight broke out in the Gallowgate End and it was clear who was on top as the the red army were hemmed into the west corner. I hadn’t ever seen such madness and it was delicious, time after time Newcastle fans would manage to bridge the gap and go head first into their red counterparts, it was relentless and non-stop.

At full-time, walking toward the Gallowgate bus station there were 1000s waiting for the red army, of course dad would not let me stand and watch but it went down in history, Tony O’Neill – self styled red army general, details it in his book with quite an honest account, it is well worth a read, it was not to be the last time the red of Manchester crossed swords with the black and white of Newcastle off the pitch.

Then 1976/77 came and we had a team, however, it started with me in tears as Gordon Lee sold Malcolm Macdonald to the Gunners, how could he? Why did he?

A few years later I was to learn this was to become the norm. Anyway, we had an exciting team and somehow were not far off the leaders for most of the season, we eventually finished 5th but that only tells half the tale. NUFC were front page news as Gordon Lee showed his loyalty by going off to Everton at about Christmas time, his coach the respectable Richard “dickie” Dinnis was to be his replacement but only after the players nearly went on strike. If my memory serves me correctly a representation of players read out a pre-written statement on the national news, refusing to play unless Dinnis got the job…he duly did and we scraped into Europe by the skin of our teeth.

It was this season that I was now going with mates, firstly into the Gallowgate and then we bravely went into the Leazes End, this was the place to be! Each week gangs from all over the region took their spots fighting for the centre turf and supremacy, I could name the gangs but could offend others by forgetting them, suffice to say one of the biggest was close to where I lived – LBAB – and I remember they had a fearsome reputation….amongst others.

Then 1977/78, what a start as we beat Leeds 3-2 at home, then promptly lose the next ten under Dinnis, he was sacked and replaced by Sergeant Major Bill McGarry, a legend at Wolves and known for not taking any nonsense. Although the fact is we were playing rubbish and got relegated with time to spare, but two standout things for me.

Firstly, on the 29th March 1978 the unthinkable happened, the board at SJP decided ground improvements were needed and opted to pull down and replace the heart and soul of Newcastle United, The Leazes End. Older folk will know the passion it could generate, The Kop at Anfield and the Stretford End at Man Utd had nothing on the Leazes End in full voice and at times it really was the 12th man (Notts Forest in 74). There is some grainy footage of it on youtube and don’t be fooled by the low height of the roof, it went way back and held in excess of 16,000. Newcastle United got relegated and stagnated for years after 1978, in its place they built a small Paddock with the plan to build seats behind, but you can’t do that if you have no money, and make no mistake – our board were protective of money, attendances at SJP were often marked at 26,000 when it was rammed full. Nothing to do with having to pay more tax for crowds exceeding this number, odd indeed.

Anyway, back to 1978 and my first away game that was not local, Peterborough in the FA cup, my older sister’s new boyfriend managed to get a 13 year old me onto a bus from Killingworth that contained just a few who were not sound of mind – it was a trip of legends culminating in stopping off In Leeds on the way back, where those who had not already been nicked did their best to achieve the ambition, including my sister’s boyfriend. Fortunately, those that did get home, kept me safe! But oh boy did I have stories to tell at school. This was the first time I had seen Newcastle fans en masse in an away city centre and it was owned, pubs had their tab machines and bandits emptied, shops and off licenses were relieved off their beer, cigarettes and in some cases tills, it was how it was when it was, 44 years later that memory is vivid. Oh yeah, we drew 1-1 and won the replay 2-0 before my first but not last encounter with a little team from North Wales…

The 1978/79 season is memorable for nothing except my first away game at Sunderland without parent in tow and I have detailed that before on The Mag. The packed masses of the Leazes End had been splashed to the four winds, some took residency in the scoreboard, some in the corner and some in the East Stand paddock, but no matter how you dress it up, the atmosphere was gone forever. God bless Wor Flags for trying to bring it back these days.

So what did happen in that season? Well we were decent before Christmas and on the periphery of promotion until Christmas, but lost five in a row from Boxing Day, faded away, finished mid-table and got hammered at home by a Gary Rowell inspired Sunderland. Revenge was had off the pitch as this was the year of the ‘battle of Bath Lane’. There is no standout game for me except the last game of the season where Brighton won 3-1 up here, which in essence condemned Sunderland to another season in the second tier, this was weirdly celebrated inside and outside SJP as each goal went in. I somehow had strangely gravitated from the Gallowgate end to the East Stand Paddock adjacent to the away support….a place that was to go into folklore a couple of years later.

Then 1979/80 was for me the year of the dog, we had seemingly recovered from the previous season’s collapse to set the pace in division two. On New Year’s day Sunderland were suitably sent packing with a 3-1 win, ample revenge for the season before, but my abiding memory of this season is a home game against QPR. Trailing 2-1 into the second half a dog appears on the pitch and evades all attempts at capture, step forward Peter Withe, the talismanic centre forward who softly rugby tackles the dog and play is restarted, of course we come back in thumping style and win 4-2, with Peter Withe scoring a brace. Disappointingly though we lose the focus and again collapse to mid-table and to make matters worse Sunderland finish strongly and take one of the promotion spots.

This was the beginning of a year or two of true mediocrity…yes worse than the Mike Ashley days (just saying like), but it was still fun to go, the fun however was more off the pitch than on it.

There you have it, a breeze through my first ten Newcastle United years…so much more could have been said obviously.

