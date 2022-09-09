Opinion

West Ham unexpected Thursday night exertions give boost to Newcastle United

West Ham haven’t made the best of starts to the season.

Their opening half a dozen Premier League fixtures producing four defeats and only one win.

Not then the ideal scenario for the Hammers to run into an upcoming schedule, whereby as well as another ten Premier League games and a League Cup tie in the next two months, they also had to fit in six European games.

Yes, along with the other six Premier League clubs in Europe, West Ham had 17 matches (all competitions) to fit into a two month period starting this midweek and ending on the weekend of Saturday 12 / Sunday 13 November. After that weekend, international squads assembling and then flying off to Qatar for the World Cup finals.

Especially with their poor start to the season, last night a challenge for David Moyes, playing a European match which when the final whistle went, only allowed 64 hours to be then ready for the scheduled Premier League match against Newcastle United.

At home against Romanian team FCSB, Moyes no doubt confident he could put out a mostly second eleven and still win comfortably.

The West Ham boss making seven changes from the team that lost to Chelsea at the weekend, with only Kehrer, Emerson, Coufal and Rice staying in the starting eleven.

However, FCSB didn’t follow the script and took a shock lead in the first half.

Moyes forced into major changes at the break to try and rescue the situation, having to bring on usual first team choices Tolentino Coelho de Limaat, Bowen and Antonio. Then when still trailing, Fornals also introduced on 68 minutes.

That fourth substitution swiftly followed by a Bowen equaliser and then goals from Emerson and Antonio seeing the turn around complete.

Job done on the night but not exactly according to plan for David Moyes, hoping to use second choice players and give all his first choice attacking players a rest, Rice also having to see out the full 90 minutes to help ensure the win.

Newcastle United having a full eight days between matches was always going to give them a big advantage and now with the way last night turned out, West Ham even more at a disadvantage when it comes to preparations and full fitness / energy levels for facing NUFC.

This morning we are set to find out whether Premier League matches will still go ahead this weekend (in our poll of fans, 65% of Newcastle supporters voting, want the matches to be played), I’m guessing David Moyes will be more than happy if this Newcastle game is postponed.

