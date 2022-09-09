Opinion

We asked fans should Premier League matches be called off due to the Queen’s passing? Interesting response

A full set of Premier League matches are scheduled to be played this weekend, seven on Saturday and three on Sunday.

The question we asked fans last night, was should these (and / or potentially other) Premier League matches be postponed due to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

The news of the Queen’s death announced on Thursday night and a Newcastle United official statement (see below) sending the club’s ‘deepest condolences’ to the Royal Family.

It remains to be seen whether there will be any impact on Premier League matches as a result of the passing of the Queen.

Only eight days ago it was the 25th anniversary of the death of Princess Diana, that news at the time prompting the cancellation of the Liverpool v Newcastle match that was scheduled for later that Sunday.

So what is the right way to go?

Should Premier League matches still go ahead as planned, with black armbands worn and minute’s silence observed as marks of respect etc, or should the games be postponed?

We were just interested in a snapshot of opinion, grateful to everybody who took the time to vote and this was the result:

35% Yes – Call off Premier League matches

65% No – Premier League matches should go ahead

So, basically a two to one vote in favour of Premier League matches going ahead.

Newcastle United official statement – 8 September 2022:

‘Newcastle United and its owners are deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

We join the world in sending our deepest condolences to the Royal Family.

All flags at St. James’ Park will fly at half mast as we join the country in observing a period of national mourning.’

