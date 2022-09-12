Opinion

We asked fans did football or rest of sport have right response to the passing of the Queen? Interesting response

The question we were asking fans on Sunday – Who called it right with their response to the passing of the Queen?

Was it football or the rest of sport?

Two very different responses when it came to what happened this weekend.

So what was the right way to go?

Football (Premier League, The FA…) called off all games this weekend, even banning local Sunday league matches and kids games – all the way down to under eights.

Meanwhile, all other sports decided to still go ahead this weekend and use the occasions to pay tribute to The Queen.

Cricket – This was typical of the response of the other sports. Before the England v South Africa test match resumed play on Saturday, there was an emotional tribute on show from those present and beamed around the globe, after a perfectly observed period of silence, the players and fans coming together to sing the (new) national anthem.

Golf – The BMW PGA Championship leading the way and resumed play on Saturday.

Rugby League – Games played as scheduled on Saturday.

Rugby Union – Games played as scheduled on Saturday.

So, what was the right response?

Calling all football matches off, or as all the other sports did – continue as scheduled and pay tribute to the Queen at these events / games if you wished to?

Thanks to all of you who took the time to vote.

The final count up in how you viewed who got it right in their response to the passing of the Queen:

14% Football

86% Rugby Union, Cricket, Golf, Rugby League, Horse Racing…

So basically, the Newcastle United fans who voted, thinking six to one in favour of the rest of sport making the correct reaction to the passing of the Queen, only 14% believing that the Premier League and The FA got it right.

