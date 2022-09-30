News

Watch Fulham v Newcastle Live TV – The global channel listings for this Saturday

Around the world, here are the channels you can watch Fulham v Newcastle Live TV.

The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage on Saturday (3pm (UK) kick-off).

Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United players looking for a morale and points boosting victory in this first match after the international break.

Listings courtesy of LiveSoccerTV:

Algeria beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3

Angola SuperSport Variety, DStv Now

Anguilla Csport.tv

Antigua and Barbuda Csport.tv

Argentina Star+

Aruba Csport.tv

Australia Optus Sport

Bahamas Csport.tv

Bahrain TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3

Barbados Csport.tv

Belize Paramount+

Benin SuperSport Variety

Bolivia Star+

Botswana SuperSport Variety, DStv Now

Brazil NOW NET e Claro, Star+, ESPN4

British Virgin Islands Csport.tv

Brunei Astro SuperSport 2, Astro Go

Burkina Faso DStv Now, SuperSport Variety

Burundi DStv Now, SuperSport Variety

Cameroon SuperSport Variety, DStv Now

Canada fuboTV Canada

Cape Verde SuperSport Variety, DStv Now

Cayman Islands Csport.tv

Central African Republic SuperSport Variety

Chad DStv Now, beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Variety

Chile Star+

China Migu, iQiyi, QQ Sports Live, PPTV Sport China

Cocos Islands Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 9 NZ

Colombia Star+

Comoros SuperSport Variety

Congo DStv Now, SuperSport Variety

Congo DR SuperSport Variety

Costa Rica Paramount+

Cote D’Ivoire DStv Now, SuperSport Variety

Croatia Arena Sport 9 Croatia

Czech Republic Skylink, Canal+ Sport 6

Denmark Viaplay Denmark

Djibouti TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, beIN Sports Premium 3

Dominica Csport.tv

Dominican Republic Paramount+, Csport.tv

Ecuador Star+

Egypt beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD

El Salvador Paramount+

Equatorial Guinea SuperSport Variety, DStv Now

Eritrea SuperSport Variety, DStv Now

Estonia Viaplay Estonia

Ethiopia SuperSport Variety, DStv Now

Fiji Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 9 NZ

Finland V Sport Football, Elisa Viihde Viaplay

Gabon SuperSport Variety, DStv Now

Gambia DStv Now, SuperSport Variety

Ghana DStv Now, SuperSport Variety

Greece Nova Sports 4

Grenada Csport.tv

Guatemala Paramount+

Guinea DStv Now, SuperSport Variety

Guinea-Bissau DStv Now, SuperSport Variety

Honduras Paramount+

Hong Kong Now E, Now Player, 623 Now Premier League 3

India Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Indonesia Vidio

Iran TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3

Iraq TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Jamaica Csport.tv

Jordan beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Kenya SuperSport Variety, DStv Now

Kiribati Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 9 NZ

Kuwait beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Latvia Viaplay Latvia

Lebanon TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3

Lesotho DStv Now, SuperSport Variety

Liberia SuperSport Variety, DStv Now

Libya beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3

Lithuania Viaplay Lithuania

Macau iQiyi

Madagascar DStv Now, SuperSport Variety

Malawi SuperSport Variety, DStv Now

Malaysia Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 2

Mali SuperSport Variety, DStv Now

Malta GO TV Anywhere, TSN6 Malta

Marshall Islands Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 9 NZ

Mauritania TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety

Mauritius DStv Now, SuperSport Variety

Mayotte SuperSport Variety

Mexico Paramount+

Montserrat Csport.tv

Morocco beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD

Mozambique SuperSport Variety, DStv Now

Namibia SuperSport Variety, DStv Now

Nauru Sky Sport 9 NZ, Sky Sport NOW

Netherlands Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 9 NZ

Nicaragua Paramount+

Niger DStv Now, SuperSport Variety

Nigeria SuperSport Variety

Niue Sky Sport 9 NZ, Sky Sport NOW

Norway Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League 3

Oman beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Palau Sky Sport 9 NZ, Sky Sport NOW

Palestine TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Panama Paramount+, Csport.tv

Paraguay Star+

Peru Star+

Poland Viaplay Poland

Portugal Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Qatar TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3

Reunion SuperSport Variety

Rwanda SuperSport Variety

Saint Helena SuperSport Variety

Saint Kitts and Nevis Csport.tv

Saint Lucia Csport.tv

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Csport.tv

Samoa Sky Sport 9 NZ, Sky Sport NOW

Sao Tome And Principe SuperSport Variety

Saudi Arabia TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal SuperSport Variety, DStv Now

Serbia Arena Sport 2P

Seychelles DStv Now, Csport.tv, SuperSport Variety

Sierra Leone SuperSport Variety, DStv Now

Singapore StarHub TV+, 223 Hub Premier 3

Slovakia Canal+ Sport 6, Skylink

Slovenia Arena Sport 3 Slovenia

Solomon Islands Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 9 NZ

Somalia TOD, SuperSport Variety, beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

South Africa SuperSport Variety 2, DStv App

South Sudan beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3, DStv Now

Spain DAZN, DAZN 3

Sudan DStv Now, beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD, SuperSport Variety, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Swaziland SuperSport Variety, DStv Now

Sweden Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Football

Syria TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Taiwan eltaott.tv

Tanzania DStv Now, SuperSport Variety

Thailand True Premier Football HD 4

Togo SuperSport Variety, DStv Now

Tonga Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 9 NZ

Trinidad and Tobago Csport.tv

Tunisia beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Turkey beIN CONNECT Turkey

Turks and Caicos Islands Csport.tv

Tuvalu Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 9 NZ

Uganda DStv Now, SuperSport Variety

United Arab Emirates beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United States Peacock

Uruguay Star+

Vanuatu Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 9 NZ

Venezuela Star+

Vietnam VieON, K+ CINE

Yemen beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3

Zambia SuperSport Variety

Zimbabwe SuperSport Variety, DStv Now

(*If you don't see your country listed – You can email [email protected] and ask them whether there is a channel showing Fulham v Newcastle Live TV, or if they have their info wrong on any country/channel, please let them know via that email address)


