Vicente Guaita man of the match – Ward praises Worldie saves that denied Newcastle United win

Crystal Palace defender Joel Ward has praised goalkeeper Vicente Guaita for the “Worldie saves” that somehow kept a clean sheet for the away side.

The game ending goalless with man of the match Guaita the main reason for that, alongside the disgraceful VAR / refereeing incident.

That incident seeing Tyrick Mitchell score an own goal as he was too busy concentrating on pushing Joe Willock out of the way, preventing the Newcastle midfielder connecting with Botman’s header back across the six yard box. In the process the Palace defender sending Willock crashing into Vicente Guaita.

Palace did ok and had chances but Newcastle United clearly deserved the win and as well as some poor finishing and decision making, only Vicente Guaita and the referee / VAR official denied NUFC all three points.

Crystal Palace defender Joel Ward praising Vicente Guaita on his man of the match performance:

“Look at the first-half, the one on one (with Alexander Isak), and the second-half where he tips it onto the post.

“Vincente Guaita, we know his quality, know what he can do and how quick he is.

“His reactions are second to none.

“Some games, some days, you need your ‘keepers to pull out those Worldie saves and today he did that for us.

“I think both teams had their fair share of chances.

“To be honest with you, on another day we could have come away with three points.

“It was a bit of a scrappy, dogged game where both teams had their backs against the ropes at times.

“I think it can go either way but for us when decisions went our way and we had a few chances on the counter-attack and good opportunities to put the ball away.

“But it’s a great point in the right direction and obviously a valuable clean sheet as well.

“You know what kind of threat they (Newcastle United) pose, especially from set plays.

“I think we did well to nullify that and keep them at bay and see that out.

“I think everyone from front to back did well and made sure they competed at set plays and made it difficult for Newcastle.

“It’s a clean sheet and that’s something we want to see more of.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Crystal Palace 0 – Saturday 3 September 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Crystal Palace:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Crystal Palace 48% (50%) Newcastle 52% (50%)

Total shots were Crystal Palace 23 (7) Newcastle 19 (13)

Shots on target were Crystal Palace 9 (4) Newcastle 6 (5)

Corners were Crystal Palace 5 (1) Newcastle 13 (6)

Referee: Michael Salisbury

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Targett (Burn 79), Sean Longstaff, Willock, Joelinton, Almiron (Murphy 70), Fraser (Anderson 70), Isak (Wood 90+2)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo

