Two Newcastle United players make the ‘Who Scored’ Premier League team of the month

An interesting eleven make up this Premier League Team Of The Month for August 2022.

The first month of the new season now ended, with the action on Wednesday night.

The Newcastle United players so unlucky to lose to a goal conceded in the 98th minute at Anfield.

That ended a run of seven matches (all competitions) unbeaten for Eddie Howe, which included the first four games of this Premier League season in a tough set of early fixtures for NUFC.

Now two of the Newcastle United players have featured in this Whoscored Premier League team of the month for August 2022.

The whoscored ratings use data from every single Premier League match, over 200 raw statistics included in the automated calculation of a player’s rating, weighted according to their influence within the game.

Every event of importance is taken into account, with a positive or negative effect on ratings weighted in relation to its area on the pitch and its outcome.

The Whoscored Premier League team of the month (the players highest rated in each position) for August 2022 and it includes two Newcastle United players:

As you can see, both Kieran Trippier and Joelinton making this Premier League team of the month.

Both putting in very good committed, as usual, displays for Newcastle United.

Trippier and Joelinton have both played every single minute of this Premier League season so far, helping Newcastle to credible draws against Man City, Brighton and Wolves, as well as the win over Forest. Plus of course, that undeserved loss to Liverpool last night.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Liverpool 2 Newcastle 1 – Wednesday 31 August 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Isak 38

Liverpool:

Firmino 61, Carvalho 90+8

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Liverpool 72% (73%) Newcastle 28% (27%)

Total shots were Liverpool 23 (5) Newcastle 5 (4)

Shots on target were Liverpool 6 (0) Newcastle 2 (2)

Corners were Liverpool 13 (8) Newcastle 0 (0)

Referee: Andre Marriner

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Burn, Targett, Sean Longstaff, Willock, Joelinton, Almiron (Anderson 86), Fraser (Murphy 64), Isak (Wood 64)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Botman, Schar, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo

