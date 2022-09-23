Opinion

Two England players for £23m? Thank you very much

England take on Italy and Germany in the next few days.

Gareth Southgate having his final get together, the last chance to see the players up close and work with them, before then deciding on his final 26 man squad to take to Qatar in November.

Two names nailed on to be on that plane are Kieran Trippier and Nick Pope.

Tonight against Italy in the Nations League, every chance that the pair will be in the starting eleven.

So the big question is…

How on earth when over £2.2bn was spent by Premier League clubs in 2022, did Eddie Howe and Newcastle United buy this England duo for £23m???

Kieran Trippier signed for £13m in January and Nick Pope then following in the summer window.

A lot has been said about Newcastle United since this season kicked off BUT honestly, when you see the kind of money spent on other players, how did Eddie Howe and friends pull these deals off?

Kieran Trippier has been outstanding ever since he landed back in England, having won a La Liga winners medal (and named in the La Liga team of the season) and starting in the Euros final against Italy only months earlier, the full-back arrived on Tyneside.

Much talk of how he was only here for a last big pay deal and was going to be taking it very easy as he coasted towards retirement. The new Newcastle United captain (Lascelles now on bench) is instead the example to the rest, never stops running, brilliant deliveries into the box from open play and set-pieces, unbelievable accuracy and consistency when free-kicks are in shooting distance. In only 12 starts so far he has scored three and hit the post.

As for Nick Pope, quite amazing really with the fortunes others spend on goalkeepers, Newcastle United bought a current England international keeper in his prime (30 year old is certainly that for a goalkeeper) for £10m and so little was made of it.

He has been excellent for Newcastle and with three clean sheets from seven starts, no Premier League keeper has more (clean sheets) this season.

I think fair to say that this season, so far, this England pair have been Newcastle’s best two players and fingers crossed, remain injury free and continue to excel for United AND then go to Qatar and get their chance in the starting eleven.

Nick Pope has played eight times for England, only conceded one goal and all eight matches won.

As for Kieran Trippier, now approaching 40 caps and has been a regular under Gareth Southgate, plus he can also turn out on the left. The likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kyle Walker may be great footballers / athletes but Trippier is the best defender England have at right-back, plus is excellent on set-pieces.

Indeed, with Newcastle United’s spending on players, I think it is important to recognise what has really gone on. Instead of simply looking at that headline figure of around £200m spent these two windows.

The first point you absolutely have to acknowledge before having any conversation about it, is accepting that the new Newcastle United owners and Eddie Howe inherited a total mess from Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce.

I think we can then group the 2022 Newcastle United signings in three types:

£25m spent on Chris Wood

Get this one out of the way straight away.

Newcastle in an absolute hole with Callum Wilson injured on 27 December 2021 just before January transfer window. With NUFC looking near certainties for the drop, a Premier League ready striker was needed and with so few other options, Newcastle paying the release clause which was more than Wood was worth BUT worth every penny of £25m to Newcastle. With 29 points picked up in his 29 starts last season (and Burnley relegated after losing him), Chris Wood was a massive short-term success, who was then always going to be then a squad player once (IF!!!) relegation was avoided.

£120m (plus future add-ons) spent on young promising overseas signings for long-term (as well as short-term)

This calendar year saw the big money spent on 24 year old Bruno (£35m) and 22 year olds Botman (£35m) and Isak (£60m).

Three excellent players who stand every chance of progressing to be real superstars and hopefully set to part of a growing group of top quality that can take Newcastle to the very top. The real quality build starts here.

£47m spent on England / Premier League tried and tested

Here we have the final grouping, with spending on Trippier (£13m), Targett (£12m), Burn (£12m) and Pope (£10m).

Honestly, I can’t believe that the new Newcastle United set up has managed to bag this quartet for under £50m for the lot!

For so many years under Mike Ashley, Newcastle failed (didn’t even try!) to sign tried and tested good quality Premier League players and then this lot arrive.

The thinking behind the transfers in 2022 has been superb.

Spending to do three things.

Save from relegation, build a team for the here and now, then start putting together the foundations for the future.

To do all three at once in just eight months is astonishing.

Yes we are all disappointed that we haven’t got the four to six points more that the performances have deserved so far this season…but we can all see the massive progress made, regardless of this temporary run of scorelines. Newcastle becoming momentarily the draw specialists.

The future is bright, for Newcastle United and England.

