Tottenham v Newcastle United change is a total joke

On 29 July 2022, official Premier League and club announcements revealed that Tottenham v Newcastle was one of the October matches that had been selected for live UK TV coverage.

The game staying on Saturday 22 October but kick-off moved to 5.30pm and to be shown live on Sky Sports.

Moving swiftly forward a couple of months and yesterday the November live matches were announced, Newcastle’s games against both Chelsea and Southampton selected and moved (see below).

However…there was a sting in the tail, as it was also casually mentioned that Tottenham v Newcastle had moved AGAIN, now to be played Sunday 23 October with a 4.30pm kick-off.

Problem, big one.

When those October TV changes were announced back in July, our family started making arrangements.

My brother, his wife and two kids, all booking a week’s holiday, flying from the States, with the Tottenham v Newcastle match at the heart of those plans.

Flying into London, spending the week with us, then going to the match and flying back home out of London on the…Sunday (23 October).

Now, with away tickets so difficult to get and needing to be sure you have some when people are flying in from so far, we had to push the boat out, Spurs corporate tickets booked for me, my brother and his two teenage sons. The first ever live NUFC match for my nephews and first game in a canny while for my brother.

No idea what we are going to do now.

For all kinds of reasons it isn’t possible / practical to change their flights and timing of their visit, so they will be flying home on the Sunday, not going to the match.

No doubt some trolls / irritants will be saying ‘well you know the score, they are always moving matches about, should have known better…’

However, at some point you do have to make longer-term arrangements when people are travelling a big distance and making a commitment to get away from their normal everyday lives. Plus, once changes are announced and your game is moved for TV, surely you should then be able to rely on that being when a game is happening.

My brother and family are now coming over for a semi-pointless holiday, with the main reason for it ripped away. Whilst I have four canny expensive corporate tickets that I now have to ask Tottenham about a refund…hopefully.

What gets me as well, is the way that these things are so casually announced, as though there is no impact on anybody.

When in reality, there will be hundreds of Newcastle fans who have made travel and potentially accommodation arrangements for the original date, which may or may not be able to be changed / refunded. No doubt plenty Spurs fans as well.

One thing absolutely never changes when it comes to Premier League football, there is NEVER any consideration given to the fans, when any decision is made.

Newcastle United official announcement – 13 September 2022:

‘Three of Newcastle United’s upcoming Premier League games have been rescheduled in the latest round of fixture amendments.

The Magpies’ away game at Tottenham Hotspur in October has been moved for a second time, as a result of UEFA scheduling the following midweek. It was previously announced that game would be played at 5:30pm on Saturday, 22nd October, but Eddie Howe’s side will now make the trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, 23rd October, with kick-off confirmed for 4:30pm.

United will also now travel to Southampton on Sunday, 6th November, with kick-off at St. Mary’s now set for 2pm. That game was initially set to be played on Saturday, 5th November at 3pm.

And Newcastle’s home game against Chelsea the following weekend has also shifted, with that game given a new kick-off time. Howe’s men will still face the Blues at St. James’ Park on Saturday, 12th November but that contest will now kick-off at 5:30pm instead of 3pm.

Sky Sports will broadcast all three matches live.

Any further amendments to the Magpies’ 2022/23 fixture schedule will be confirmed in due course.’

Newcastle United match and live TV schedule confirmed up to Christmas 2022:

Saturday 17 September – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 1 October – Fulham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 8 October – Newcastle v Brentford (3pm)

Sunday 16 October – Man Utd v Newcastle (2pm)

Wednesday 19 October – Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm) Amazon Prime

Sunday 23 October – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 29 October – Newcastle v Aston Villa (3pm)

Sunday 6 November – Southampton v Newcastle (2pm) Sky Sports

(Week commencing Monday 7 November, Newcastle have a third round League Cup match to play at home to Crystal Palace, as yet no confirmation of a date and time for that)

Saturday 12 November – Newcastle v Chelsea (5.30pm) Sky Sports

