Opinion

Todd Boehly owning Chelsea not Newcastle United – Quite happy about that and this is why

Todd Boehly has been getting plenty of headlines.

The main man at Chelsea now after the takeover from Putin’s mate.

Now installed at Stamford Bridge, the new owners keen to tell English football where it is going wrong.

Quite happy about that, Todd Boehly owning Chelsea and not Newcastle United.

However, can you imagine how very different the media coverage would have been, if this was say the owners of Newcastle United (whether or not it included Saudi Arabia PIF) telling English football it needed to make radical changes?

I can’t believe how minimal the criticism has been of Todd Boehly and Chelsea, although there again, I can.

How the London-centric media report on the likes of Chelsea, is very different to when it comes to Newcastle United. You only need to look at the near two decades of Roman Abramovich and the media refusing to call him and his club to account.

Now you have the new look cockney club under Todd Boehly.

It has been some first month of action since the new season kicked off.

After only a handful of matches, Thomas Tuchel sacked, the man who in only 19 months had delivered the Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, two third place finishes in the Premier League and got to three domestic cup finals.

Not forgetting as well that before sacking him, Todd Boehly and friends had overseen over a quarter of a billion pounds spending in the summer transfer window.

After sacking Thomas Tuchel, Todd Boehly then talking about how Graham Potter might adapt a radical 4-4-3 formation. Don’t the self-appointed elite have enough built in advantages already, without needing to be allowed to name 12 players in the starting eleven???

Any rational person looking from the outside, would think the Chelsea owners would be keeping their traps shut after making such a laughably chaotic and embarrassing start to their Premier League club ownership…apparently not.

Tuesday brought new headlines / laughs.

Todd Boehly was talking at the Salt thought leaders conference in New York (‘SALT is a global thought leadership and networking forum encompassing finance, technology and geopolitics. Our global events connect leading asset managers and entrepreneurs with top asset owners, investment advisors and policy experts’).

Part of that talk was about his new involvement in Premier League ‘soccer’, with Chelsea’s part owner already also owning shares in the Los Angeles Dodgers in Baseball and the Lakers in Basketball.

One of his brilliant ideas is for changes to Premier League relegation…

“I hope that the Premier League takes a little bit of a lesson from American sports and really starts to figure out…Why wouldn’t we do a tournament with the bottom four teams?”

Todd Boehly looks at this as simply a great chance to make more money for the Premier League but something as game changing as relegation surely has even more key implications. So a club that finishes fourth bottom, could then be potentially relegated, at the expense say of a club that ends the season rock bottom some 30 points behind? I know we have play-offs in the Championship for promotion but that is on the basis of the top two automatically going up and then the next four competing for the extra space. Penalising a team so heavily that might have finished well clear of the (normal three club) relegation zone, is something totally different.

The biggest irony of course, is somebody coming in and telling English football what it should be doing about relegation, when he comes from a country where relegation is banned in the major sports that they have invented and nobody else is interested in (American rounders, American Rugby but wearing helmets and throwing the ball forward instead of backwards etc etc).

Those who own American sports, have it all set up purely to try and make money and in order to do so, try and control the outcomes as much as possible. Hence not allowing promotion and relegation, as it tampers with the key and only important thing, making money.

Also, Todd Boehly lecturing the Premier League and English football generally, yet in America they just ruthlessly wipe teams out of existence and move the franchise to another team / part of the country.

Yes, great credibility to then come here and tell us how to run our sport, the world’s sport!

Todd Boehly attracted most headlines yesterday though, when advocating a Premier League North versus South All-Star match, with the aim supposedly of this then solving the problem of funding / supporting the rest of the football pyramid (below Premier League).

Todd Boehly declaring:

“People are talking about more money for the pyramid; in the MLB All-Star game this year we made $200m from a Monday and a Tuesday. So we’re thinking we could do a North versus South All-Star game for the Premier League, for whatever the pyramid needed quite easily.”

The bottom line is that there is plenty of money in English football already, via mainly the worldwide TV deals in pretty much every country / region. That money just needs to be distributed more fairly with Premier League clubs such as CHELSEA agreeing to more cash going to clubs below the top tier.

Todd Boehly talks about the money raised from their Baseball All-Star get together, $200m is approximately £173m.

The way American sports are set up is very different to football in England and to suggest the novelty of having a Premier League north teams players against those in the south friendly, raising some astonishing £173m kind of figure is as mad as spending £250m in your first PL transfer window as owners and then sack your Champions League winning manager after a few games…

Americans might love gimmicks and orchestrated meaningless events but over here, a rubbish friendly would in reality have all the appeal of an England friendly to the wider public.

Having a team made up of Man City, Man Utd and Liverpool players up against Spurs, Arsenal and Chelsea players, who would care?

Week in week out there are games involving the liked of Man City v Spurs, Man Utd v Arsenal, Liverpool v Chelsea etc etc.

They are key glamorous matches that are proper competitive ones, the games people will watch, willing to pay for. Not the North England Yankees against the South England Stars and Stripes.

The worry is, this Todd Boehly is only saying aloud, what no doubt many other Premier League clubs owners say / believe in public. There is American ownership, full or in part, of around half the Premier League clubs already, like Boehly and his mates at Chelsea, they are here to try and make as much money as possible long-term, by one means or another, they aren’t here for the good of English football!

That goes for pretty much all the owners as well, Jack Walker was very much a one-off. A complete Blackburn fan who made a load of cash and then spent it on his club, winning the Premier League.

By the way, the Newcastle United owners are no different, in my opinion, to the rest of the current PL club owners, in terms of getting involved for the usual motives – one or more of making money, prestige, gaining influence and so on.

That is just the way that it is, they aren’t fans, that isn’t why they get involved. It doesn’t upset me, it is just reality, you just want them to run NUFC in a way that brings success for the supporters, as well as success for themselves as owners.

We also in the meantime don’t want them acting like Todd Boehly, coming out with this kind of nonsense and trying to turn us into something akin to these American sports that nobody in the rest of the world cares about.

Finally, you can put your mortgage on the fact that in the very near future, Todd Boehly will be bringing up the idea of playing Premier League matches in other countries, including the United States. This 100% will happen.

Others have previously tried it and we all have to be on our guard, whether it is super leagues or taking our Premier League games away to other countries, the likes of Todd Boehly and others will never stop trying, all they see is ways to make more money and if they ruin English football in the process they couldn’t care a less.

