Opinion

They have all got it in for Newcastle United

After over 14 years of Mike Ashley and his cronies at St James’ Park, surely I could have been forgiven for dreaming my love for Newcastle United and football in general had truly been rekindled after last October’s ambitious takeover.

All my childhood aspirations of following a club that would strive to be the best that they actually could be, were reawakened on the 7th October 2021.

The takeover was followed by a successful relegation fight against all the odds, led by a manager who was a gentlemanly and professional breath of fresh air from the previous incumbent.

Two transfer windows in the last eight months have seen Newcastle transformed on the pitch, but only six league games into this new season, I am having my fanaticism and enjoyment of the ‘beautiful game’ tried to the end of it’s patience by the EPL officialdom.

After the woes of Wednesday, at that most spiteful of all places – Anfield, I had decided to bury my anger and looked forward to yesterday’s match against Crystal Palace.

I knew it wouldn’t be easy, but injuries considered, I still fancied the Toon to nick all three points.

What happened next was a massive travesty of justice and yet another legitimate ‘goal’ ruled out by VAR.

I’m not going to do an autopsy on the disallowed goal because we all saw what happened.

In my last article I talked about us all at Newcastle United having to develop a siege mentality, my implication being that the EPL had it in for us and would go to any length to continue to help preserve and protect the Septic Six for as long as possible.

Whilst having my pre-match pint yesterday, I got talking to an exiled West Brom fan who I have recently got to know. After discussing the shortcomings of the latest manager at The Hawthorns, he got on about Newcastle United and how he thought we had been robbed at Anfield.

He then told me an interesting tale of an encounter and conversation that he had with a former footballer from our region, who is still involved in league football as a coach.

I’m obviously not going to mention who this fella is, other than say that he has never been associated with Newcastle United.

Shortly after the takeover he told this Baggies fan that every little thing that Newcastle United did on the pitch from then on, was to be scrutinised intensely, and that there was a directive for decisions to be looked upon negatively with regards to us.

Call me a conspiracy theorist if you like, but we aren’t all daft, and most of us can now see what has frankly become a farce.

Surely it’s not just sheer incompetence because in the last two games it has cost us at least four points.

Newcastle United have recently started to recruit their own legal department, beginning with a high end appointment from a local legal firm, I’ve a feeling that this fella will soon have his work cut out.

The way things are currently going, it wouldn’t be a bad idea for Amanda and the boys to re-engage with Nick De Marco and Shaheem Fatima again.

It all reminds me of another Amanda (Barrie) and the famous line from ‘Carry on Cleo’ by the great Kenneth Williams….”Infamy, Infamy, they’ve all got it in for me.”

Well they have certainly got it in for Newcastle United.

The English Premier League…’The Greatest League in the World’.

Now they’re definitely having a laugh!

HTL (You need as much help as you can get)

