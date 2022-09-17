Opinion

The real truth with Ivan Toney and Newcastle United

Fair to say that Ivan Toney has made a decent impression at Brentford.

Having brought in Ollie Watkins from Exeter and developed him into a very promising striker, Brentford sold him to Villa last summer (2020) for close to £30m and spent up to around £10m of that on Ivan Toney as a replacement, from then League One Peterborough.

Not only was Ivan Toney a key figure in Brentford’s promotion to the Premier League, he also set a new record for goals in the Championship, including the play-offs, he scored 33 goals in 48 league appearances that 2020/21 season (only to see Mitro smash that Championship record last (2021/22) season, with 43 goals in 44 second tier games).

Heading back in time, Ivan Toney started his career at League Two Northampton Town, then on Graham Carr’s advice, Newcastle United bought the then 19 year old for £500,000.

At that point in summer 2015, the 19 year old striker had scored 11 goals in 53 League Two appearances.

Newcastle fans didn’t really give this low key signing much consideration, as that was the summer when Mike Ashley suddenly allowed spending of over £50m on Mitrovic, Mbemba, Thauvin and Wijnaldum. What could possibly go wrong…

That 2015/16 season saw Toney make two appearances in the Premier League for Newcastle United, his first ever and then his last ever. Five minutes each in home draws against Man Utd (3-3) and Chelsea (2-2).

To get Ivan Toney regular football, two loan spells that 2015/16 season, both at Barnsley. The striker scoring one goal in 18 League One appearances.

In other circumstances, Newcastle United’s drop into the Championship might have opened the door for regular opportunities but Ivan Toney had done nothing to suggest he was at that level yet, plus Rafa Benitez brought in Dwight Gayle and had the likes of Mitro and Darryl Murphy as back up.

So 2016/17 saw Ivan Toney once again out on loan, at Shrewsbury and Scunthorpe, both in League One. An improved season of 13 goals in 36 third tier appearances.

Summer of 2017 and after that season of around one goal every three League One games, it was more experience of the same for Toney. This time Scunthorpe and Wigan, in 42 League One appearances in 2017/18, Ivan Toney managed 12 goals. Not bad / terrible but a bit down on the previous season and no real signs he was making big progress.

Summer of 2018 and after three years at Newcastle United, the now 22 year old had been out on loan six times and scored 26 goals in 96 third tier games.

Newcastle United getting a bid in from yet another League One club, they sold Ivan Toney for £500,000, getting their money back, plus a clause entitling NUFC to another 30% of any future fee if Peterborough sold him.

That summer saw Mike Ashley really mess Rafa Benitez about, no net spend and instead insisting on a £20m+ profit on transfers in summer 2018. Even to be allowed to get Rondon on loan, Rafa had to agree to let Gayle go out on loan.

Meanwhile, in the midst of that, early August 2018 saw both Ivan Toney and Adam Armstrong leave. Neither making real headlines, just another couple of young strikers who to varying degrees had shown they could score at League One level but hadn’t really shown more than that. Time for a permanent new home for both and see if they could forge careers in the lower divisions.

In 2018/19, Ivan Toney scored 16 goals in 44 League One appearances for Peterborough, better but not anything suggesting massive improvement.

In 2019/20 though, a big step forward, 24 goals in 32 League One games and that earned Ivan Toney his step up to the Championship.

Newcastle banked another reported £3m that (2020) summer due to the 30% part of the £10m Peterborough sold him to Brentford for.

The rest as they say, is history.

Ivan Toney in that 2020/21 season scoring 33 Championship goals, helping Brentford get promotion.

The Bees then having a very decent first ever Premier League season, with Ivan Toney ending the 2021/22 campaign with 12 PL goals.

Moving forward to the new / current season and with perfect timing, Ivan Toney in the last round of Premier League games, scored a hat-trick against Leeds, making it five goals in six PL matches this season. I say perfect timing because surely that hat-trick ensured Ivan Toney was included in the England squad named by Gareth Southgate on Thursday.

I now see some Newcastle United fans going mad, saying how ridiculous it was to let Ivan Toney go…where were you four years ago

Nobody said anything when Ivan Toney left, yet you now have all these Johnny hindsights in black and white, calling the odds and slagging off Rafa Benitez for not realising what a great talent he had right under his nose..

At the point he was sold to Peterborough, Ivan Toney had made 96 League One appearances out on loan and scored 26 goals, only slightly better than one every four appearances in the third tier.

He had done absolutely nothing to suggest that he could make it in the Championship, never mind the Premier League.

Simple fact as well is that younger players need regular football to stand a chance of progressing their game and if Ivan Toney hadn’t made a permanent move out to a lower division club at the age of 22, he wouldn’t have had a proper chance to develop, enjoying the benefits of the surroundings of a permanent club at a lower level. So we wouldn’t even be having this conversation today…because he would never ever have made it to the Premier League, in my opinion.

Adam Armstrong another one, he left Newcastle the same time as Ivan Toney and he also has made it to the Premier League after excelling and scoring goals in League One and then the Championship.

With Ivan Toney, I am not trying to pick holes in his record because he has done very well in his progress, but the way some Newcastle fans are talking, you would think Newcastle United had missed out on another Shearer. Toney scored 12 Premier League goals last season and five of them were penalties. His hat-trick against Leeds has catapulted him to five goals from six PL matches so far this season and maybe he is going to go up another level. However, he does turn 27 this season and if it was so obvious what a good striker he would become, why did Premier League clubs not go in for him earlier and why haven’t the usual suspects gone for Ivan Toney this past summer window?

I think he is no doubt improving but exactly how good he is going to be, remains to be seen.

If some Newcastle fans are going to persist with this as somehow the biggest blunder of all time in letting Ivan Toney move on, well I think you are going to be a little disappointed.

Man Utd let Paul Pogba move on early in his career and later paid £90m or so to get him back, then he left again…for nothing!

Man Utd also brought Gerard Pique over from Spain as a teenager but after four years sold him on for only £5m.

Meanwhile, Chelsea had two players who are arguably the best in the world at this moment in time and yet happily sold them on for relative peanuts, judging them not good enough. In 2012 they paid £7m for Kevin de Bruyne and then only two years later sold him on for £18m to Wolfsburg. In 2014 they paid £11m for Mo Salah, then two years later sold him to Roma for £15m.

If you honestly believe Ivan Toney was a massive blunder by Rafa Benitez then maybe think again.

Back in 2018, Ivan Toney was a young striker going nowhere and then, as many players do, found serious improvement in future years and I’m guessing a load of factors have played a part in that, almost certainly including the player himself becoming more dedicated and determined to succeed.

