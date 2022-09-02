Opinion

The official 25 man Newcastle United Premier League squad now looks like this after transfer window

Now the summer 2022 transfer window has closed (11pm on Thursday 1st September 2022, Eddie Howe will have to submit his senior 25 man Newcastle United Premier League squad.

This will take us up to the January transfer window, when changes can be made.

So who is currently in line to be included…(Elliot Anderson is under 21, so will be additional to the 25).

With Dubravka, Fernandez, Matty Longstaff and Kell Watts all heading out on deadline day (they followed out Isaac Hayden, Lewis Cass, Freddie Woodman, Jeff Hendrick, Dan Langley, Dwight Gayle and Ciaran Clark), here is my predicted 25 man Newcastle United Premier League squad:

Goalkeepers (three)

Pope

Darlow

Gillespie

Defenders (nine)

Targett

Manquillo

Dummett

Lewis

Trippier

Botman

Burn

Lascelles

Schar

Midfielders (five)

Joelinton

Bruno

Willock

S. Longstaff

Shelvey

Forwards / Wingers (eight)

Ritchie

Murphy

Almiron

ASM

Fraser

Wilson

Wood

Isak

I have to say, this has been a very professional job.

Mike Ashley oversaw a complete shambles when it came to the transfer market. As well as the refusal to allow any kind of proper / realistic investment in the squad, Ashley’s refusal to deal with reality and do the deals necessary to get players in AND out, meant the squad was often left a total mess after a transfer window closed. Often leading to a very unbalanced squad and a number of players left getting paid for nothing, as no space in the 25 man Newcastle United Premier League squad.

The likes of Dan Ashworth and Eddie Howe have done great work, bringing in Pope, Isak, Targett and Botman. Whilst almost as importantly, moving out a host of players who needed to go, the exception being Martin Dubraka – but he insisted on going after losing his first team place.

So by my count, Newcastle United were left with 26 senior first team squad players after the window shut yesterday.

However, Emil Krafth now looks to be out for the entire season and certainly wouldn’t be fit before we see 2023, with Eddie Howe having confirmed an ACL injury.

This means Jonjo Shelvey can be included in this 25 man Newcastle United Premier League squad, with the possibility he could be fit for the couple of Premier League games in late December after the World Cup finals in Qatar.

