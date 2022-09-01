Match Reports

The happiest I have ever been after losing in the 98th minute

After 97 minutes the scoreline read Liverpool 1 Newcastle 1 and by the time we got to 98 minutes gone, it was Liverpool 2 Newcastle 1.

I have seen some journalists and fans wanting to compare the events at Anfield last night with what happened back on 3 April 1996.

That is of course absolute nonsense.

Apart from the same two teams playing and a very late goal changing the result from a draw to a home win, the two games bear zero resemblance in terms of having been on the same scale.

The April 1996 4-3 defeat at Anfield was part of the culmination (though of course none of us knew it at the time), the beginning of the end of the Kevin Keegan era / adventure, as only nine months later the great KK walked away directly after beating Spurs 7-1 and Leeds 3-0. It definitely didn’t feel like it at the time but now I look back and think it was the perfect way for it to all come to a close. Just under five years after Keegan came in and rescued Newcastle from dropping into the third tier and then all that followed on from that.

Unlike April 1996, last night at Anfield was instead just part of this new beginning, the first shoots beginning to appear in the spring of this new era at St James’ Park.

Last night was always going to be about Liverpool. It is the way things currently are in the pecking order.

Whatever Newcastle United did or didn’t do in the game, the media headlines were always going to be about how Liverpool had won the game…or how Liverpool had failed to win the match. Then linking this to how it affected the title race.

I know that is hilarious because anybody who thinks Liverpool will have any bearing on the title race this season is having a laugh. They are still a very good team / squad of course but Manchester City have moved light years ahead of them, in my opinion. Whilst the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham appear to have made major steps forward via the transfer window this summer, leaving Liverpool basically in a fight to make the top four, rather than battling for the title.

As for Newcastle United’s place in all this? Well we are still seen as also-rans, cannon fodder, simply making up the numbers so that the likes of Liverpool have someone to play against.

Last night though, we all saw further evidence of just how brilliant a job Eddie Howe is doing at Newcastle United, with the help at long last of proper investment in the squad to start correcting a decade and a half of a club that was left to rot under the evil control of the FCB.

Yes, I understand why a big part of the post-match coverage should be about the time wasting by Newcastle players and the fact such a late goal made that time wasting…a waste of time.

However, it is laughable and indicative of just how pathetic the media is these days, if a more rounded match appraisal isn’t given of the match overall.

It was an excellent Newcastle United performance that deserved a point and a display that promises so much more in the future.

It was just one of those…a game where we deserved at least a point and certain small margins / decisions / moments went against us.

Looking at the situation at Newcastle United moving forward as an overall graph, to me it just shows NUFC rising and rising, nights like Wednesday are just a blip when looking longer-term and how this defeat will be viewed in a few years time.

In only ten months, the new owners and Eddie Howe have incredibly moved Newcastle United on from the brink of total disaster, to now having the ability to be competitive against any opposition.

The Manchester City match showed that 11 days ago.

Last night came only 1o days after the Man City classic and in between we had two bruising (or worse!) physical contests against Tranmere and Wolves.

Newcastle United nowhere near yet in building the squad they want to, in terms of being able to cope with such a tough schedule and so many injuries / knocks and key players missing.

Yet Eddie Howe sent that team out last night who put in such a quality performance.

From the current NUFC squad, that starting eleven included just four automatic first choice outfield players. With Trippier, Targett, Joelinton and Isak the only ones for sure who’d be selected in a must win game by Eddie Howe, along with keeper Nick Pope.

Despite that though, Alexander Isak gave Newcastle the lead, Eddie Howe had his players pressing high throughout, taking calculated risks, plus it took Liverpool just short of an hour to get their first effort on target from Elliot.

No wonder Jurgen Klopp was making such a fool of himself on the touchline and trying to get the embarrassingly quiet home crowd going. Appealing every time Newcastle made a challenge, as though it was an obvious yellow card offence and making out like Liverpool were getting nothing from the match officials. For me, a calculated strategy from Klopp to try and get the fans wound up, so they would in turn start putting pressure on the referee.

Maybe it worked…maybe it didn’t.

Without the Liverpool equaliser the home fans would have remained asleep.

Instead the small margins went against us. Two games in a row where a shot went through a Newcastle player’s legs and left Pope with no chance.

I don’t go with conspiracy theories.

I think that sadly the second Isak ‘goal’ was offside as the stupid VAR approach currently dictates, due to the upper part of the striker’s body leaning slightly beyond any part of the defender’s body. If it had simply been based on where the feet / boots were, then 2-0 Newcastle and almost certainly an away win. Small margins.

As for the time wasting.

It would be daft to claim it didn’t happen BUT every team does it at some point.

For Newcastle United it was really only that final half hour where recent exertions AND especially the exertions in the first hour of this particular match, really started to take effect on the NUFC players.

When five minutes of added time were announced, my reaction was that in most similar games it would have been three or four at the most.

Again, no (on purpose) conspiracy theory for me, I don’t think Andre Marriner does it on purpose.

However…I do think refs subconsciously do it, give the usual suspects an extra helping hand.

Nick Pope was down for 90 seconds and Joelinton did kick the ball away, BUT for me the five minutes of added time should have became seven…and not beyond that. In other games that would have been the case.

Indeed, if Newcastle had been attacking and that last attack had been defended, I think the whistle would have been blown. No corner then taken.

Instead, subconsciously I think, Marriner allows Liverpool this extra extra time and corner.

Small margins.

Just before that final drama, Newcastle had shown ongoing enterprise when winning possession and getting numbers forward. Joelinton on the right with the ball and the commentators saying he was going to take it in the corner. If he had done so then we would have got a point. However, this Howe philosophy is now about trying to win if the opportunity presents itself. Joelinton tried to pick out a teammate in the box but Alisson getting possession back for Liverpool and setting in motion the eventual late late goal.

Newcastle United lost this one BUT I can guarantee you that we won’t be going another 28 years without an away win at Anfield.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Liverpool 2 Newcastle 1 – Wednesday 31 August 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Isak 38

Liverpool:

Firmino 61, Carvalho 90+8

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Liverpool 72% (73%) Newcastle 28% (27%)

Total shots were Liverpool 23 (5) Newcastle 5 (4)

Shots on target were Liverpool 6 (0) Newcastle 2 (2)

Corners were Liverpool 13 (8) Newcastle 0 (0)

Referee: Andre Marriner

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Burn, Targett, Sean Longstaff, Willock, Joelinton, Almiron (Anderson 86), Fraser (Murphy 64), Isak (Wood 64)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Botman, Schar, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo

