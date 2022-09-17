Opinion

Sunderland fans continue obsession with Newcastle United, a few reasons why so jealous

Last weekend, I noticed Sunderland fans using the 21st anniversary of 9/11 to make some bad taste comments aimed at Newcastle United, especially the NUFC owners.

Now ahead of Saturday’s matches, I see the obsession with their near neighbours continues.

The Mackems on their RTG message board relentless when it comes to their superior local ‘rivals’…

Here are ten good reasons why Sunderland fans are super jealous of Geordies when it comes to football….

1. Wor Jackie Milburn was more handsome and famous, and scored twice as many goals than their ‘Prince’ Len Shackleton, the latter’s finest moment actually came when he netted six goals on his debut for the Mags.

2. Newcastle United have had millions more supporters through the turnstiles..

3. Newcastle United have never had the ignominy of being relegated to, and having to compete in, the third tier of English football (Sunderland have been there twice).

4. After cheering Kevin Keegan on in 1981 when he did the Great North Run in a half Newcastle / half Sunderland shirt, he shocked the world and nailed his true colours to the mast by signing for Newcastle United in the summer of 1982.

5. After the advent of the EPL it was Newcastle United who were promoted first, and went on to put a marker down straight away finishing third, sixth and then runners-up twice.

6. Starting with the 1968/69 season, Newcastle have embarked on many European campaigns that have seen the team play and our fans visit such fantastic stadiums as the Olympico in Rome, Del Alpi, San Siro, Nou Camp and Estudio de Luis (the original and best SoL). On the other hand, the furthest Sunderland and their supporters have been to European foptball since a very brief rendezvous in 1973, has been all-inclusives to Benidorm

7. Their most famous manager ever, Bob Stokoe, won an FA Cup winners medal for Newcastle United in the 1955 final victory over Manchester City (Our third in five seasons).

8. Newcastle United have won the FA Cup six times and all of our top division titles have been in the 20th century under modern league structure, that also included 3rd and 4th Divisions North and South.

9. Sunderland are universally regarded as the second biggest team in the region, slightly above Middlesbrough but well behind Newcastle United.

10. Sunderland fans thought that Michael Dell, entrepreneur and capitalist of international and global proportions, was going to buy or invest in their club.

In reality a tinpot pimple faced kid invested in their club, borrowing money from his inheritance to help bankroll and sustain the two second hand used car salesmen from Eastleigh, who had arrived to a heroes’ welcomes upon Sunderland’s relegation to League One in 2018.

They then scoffed at the possibility of the Saudi Arabia PIF having an 80% share in the ownership of Newcastle United, well, they are not laughing anymore.

The Sunderland fans are green with envy and try to cover for their embarrassment and realisation that SAFC have finally missed the glory boat, by shamelessly harping on about political injustices and human rights issues that they obviously know extremely little about and never cared about previously.

It has annoyed me that some people on here would like to see the mackems promoted so as to have the derby games back.

Can you just imagine sharing a stadium with these bitter and blinkered green-eyed monsters in a Tyne / Wear derby again?

No thanks….and give your heads a shake, any genuine Toon fan who wants this to happen.

