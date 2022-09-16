Opinion

Sunderland away in 2001 – How it was, when it was

Strap yourself in, it is Sunderland away 2001.

Liam O’Brien, Andy O’Brien, any any O’Brien..21st of April 2001, the mackems away.

Now before I start, let me hoy this disclaimer in. I am a grown-up bloke who understands that actions have consequences, but which halfwit at the EPL decided that a 5.30pm kick off on a Saturday was a good idea for this fixture?

Anyway, day starts off at 11,am with all the lads meeting at HQ (The Adelphi).

After the odd pint or 14, we head off down the central for the train to Sunderland central.

Upon arrival at wheeze keys central, plod are waiting for us with the stairs to street level blocked off by a police guard.

Now the lads start going mental trying to get up the concourse and onto the streets of blue panda popland. I look at the bizzies at the front of this cordon and they look terrified, so I jump to the front of our lot with my arms outstretched, trying to calm the situation down (Look, I am no fan of the police but I have helped them with their enquiries enough and I do feel some empathy towards my fellow human)…

Donk!!! Mr young looking bizzie sparkos me on me napa, knocking me out cold with his truncheon Waking up 30 seconds later with blood p.ssing out of me head, I noticed that instead of full let’s go mental, the lads are all laughing at my new Henry Kissinger approach to Derby day (Monty reckons it was the funniest thing he has ever seen at a football match).

We get up to street level under a police escort.

The police match commander approaches me and says we have two options here.

If you have a match ticket (which I obviously did) you can go to the match, or I will take you to hospital to get your wound seen to, give a statement and I will have the officer who hit you arrested…

Whoa whoa bonny lad I say to Inspector Morse, now you know what we are here for! And if I make a statement then that young copper could lose his pension and job, so instead I elect to keep shtum and we make our way to the ground, which sees some of the worst football hooliganism I’ve ever seen.

Anyway, we draw 1-1 thanks to a Liam O’Brien Andy O’Brien goal.

Footnote to this.

Me then bread knife ends up taking me to the QE hossy the next day to get gaping hole in me head sorted. I ended up needing six stitches in it. The nurse who was administrating the stitches asked how did I get such a nasty gash. I reply I got hit owa the head with a piece of wood. She then asks, did you report it to the police?

My answer that the police inflicted the wound was probably not the smartest reply, as she staples mentioned head back together with vigour.

