Opinion

Steve Bruce told by the fans to go and take ‘work experience’ son with him, after latest shambles

Back on 3 February 2022, Steve Bruce was appointed by West Brom. The Baggies were then fifth in the table and the former NUFC boss said he was confident that the squad he inherited would not just make the play-offs, instead he confidently declared they could get an automatic promotion spot.

Long before the end of last season, it was clear that not only would West Brom not get automatic promotion, they wouldn’t even get close to the play-offs. The disastrous Steve Bruce appointment leading to a terrible run of form and a finish in mid-table, eight points off the play-offs and 21 (TWENTY ONE!) points off the play-offs.

The West Brom owners refused to sack Steve Bruce in the summer and as Newcastle supporters, you have to have absolute sympathy for their fans. Absolutely predictable what was going to happen, like watching a car crash in slow motion from afar.

Wednesday night witnessed the latest shambles, West Brom losing at home to Birmingham for the first time in 18 years, the struggling Brummies were one of the few clubs still below the Baggies, before last night.

Now Steve Bruce has West Brom fifth bottom and only outside the relegation zone on goal difference, only one win in nine Championship games this season. It is now only seven wins in 26 league matches for Steve Bruce at West Brom and if you include the final days of his disastrous time at Newcastle, it is seven wins in his last 34 league matches.

It is real deja vu / groundhog day reading these comments from West Brom fans below.

Baggies fans admitting that they’d hoped for the best BUT now accept that what they had heard from supporters of other clubs Steve Bruce has previously managed, are all true.

As usual, Bruce’s mates in the media and in football generally, with defend him or just ignore what is happening, it truly is groundhog day yet again with Steve Bruce.

One calling for Steve Bruce and his ‘work experience son’ to be sacked…

West Brom fans commenting via their West Brom Index message board after last night’s latest Steve Bruce failure against Birmingham:

‘Literally nobody would do a worse job than Bruce. Ismael was miles ahead of this dinosaur fraud, and I didn’t particularly rate him, got far more out of a worse squad.’

‘A 27% win percentage, awful for somebody in the championship, with parachute payments. Get him gone, and his nepotism with his work experience son.’

‘Slightly under 27%. It is horrendous.

Bear in mind last season the fans hounded out a bloke who, at the very end after a couple of defeats when the atmosphere was toxic, had a win % of 41%. How Bruce has retained this much support up until this point is beyond me.’

‘We have some decent players. He obviously can’t get them going. Time for the golf buggy to retirement.’

‘Last night had to be the end for bruce, his record is woeful , his game management a joke and he is making players worse. So much for hitting the ground running. We have now squandered the parachute advantage.’

‘Not defending Val but we have gone from top 6 to bottom 5 in less than a season. Bruce has been finished for a number of years. Only an idiot would have appointed him.’

‘All his ex-teams fan said the same. He will talk his way into a situation where you have to pay him off and he will walk away smiling.’

‘I’m utterly staggered he takes no blame whatsoever.

You can’t keep pushing it on the players no matter how bad they play when you don’t address your own failings.

Albion please fire him.’

‘Let’s finish the season now. End of season theme – cabbages at Carrow on Saturday?’

‘You could tell early on this season he wasn’t tactically anywhere near most of the managers he’s come up against. So out of his depth it’s scary given his so called experience.

He should have gone when the play offs last year were no longer achievable but if they don’t sack him tomorrow or Friday then this club will finish bottom 3.

He’s been a disaster.’

‘All very depressing, worst bunch of over rated coaches ever at the club.’

‘How has this man not been sacked?

Seems like the people who believe in him think a win and we will get on a run, where is the evidence to suggest this? I can’t remember us putting 3 decent performances under Bruce.

He needs to be sacked.’

‘His record during his tenure here is abject. The stats speak for themselves. He absolutely has to go now.

Yes not all of this mess is his fault, but he has take a share of the responsibility. We’re far too accomodating of his incompetence.

The man was never the answer in the first place, we all crossed our fingers and deluded ourselves into thinking that maybe despite common sense telling us otherwise, he wasn’t actually that bad, he got some promotions in the past afterall.

Well it turns out he is as bad as everyone told us, he’s an awful manager. He is as actually far worse than I predicted and I had very low expectations. Get him out.’

‘Don’t know how anyone can defend him, Norwich will hit 5 past us and he’ll be gone in the break thankfully.’

‘I looked enviously at Blues with Keith downing as their coach, someone who worked with Roy here and helped keep us up in spite of the chaotic pepe mel tenure. Then I saw Alex and Steve Bruce on our bench and thought how we’ve fallen as a club.

The Bruces make most coaches look like Pep with their 90s approach to ‘chuck on a few good lads and hope to get a win’.’

‘Genuinely stunned at how he still does the exact same thing every game. He’ll get the Norwich game and it will be groundhog day again. Grant as lone-striker and lump crosses in, concede first, forwards wake up and start playing a bit, drop off again, no tactical changes, and then draw or lose.

Sack him now and there’s an outside chance at playoffs with a competent manager. Wait and we’ll be hiring someone to rescue us from relegation.’

‘Didn’t want him at the start, don’t want him now and won’t want him Saturday even if we get 3 points.

Mirror images of his times at former clubs, never his fault despite him repeating the same mistakes time and time again with his band of yes men following him from job to job.’

‘Why would you go with 1 striker and 2 defensive midfielders at home to a poor side?

Absolutely criminal.’

‘Get him and his son out now .. look at his subs yet kept the same formation his 2nd attempt Jed and Phillips had no idea who should play on the right.’

‘Remember the days when we had a corner or a free kick … we always seemed to have a plan, done some work in training now it looks like we just lump it in and hope for the best.’

‘For me he’s the same standard as Alan Pardew.’

‘Get him out before he relegates us.

Here for a last pay cheque

He has more coaches than the last manager, yet we are worse.

Absolutely terrible appointment.’

‘His record here is abject. And there’s no signs of it getting better.

We’ve failed to beat Wigan, Huddersfield (who have barely won a game and sacked their gaffer), Cardiff and have lost comfortably to Blues at home.

Those are sides that many would have had in and around the bottom four this season.

That’s a shocking indictment on Bruce. I’m more concerned with what’s below us than above us at the moment.’

‘First game this season and I thought Bruce was totally out coached by the opposition. The goals we let in were embarrassing and the tactic of lumping the ball in the air to grant is just not working. Grant did not win one aerial battle tonight. I think we need to move on quickly from SB.’

‘Mowbray would have this team top six despite the owner.’

‘At the current performance level this season we are going to end up with 5 league wins for the season . If we do nothing relegation will become increasingly inevitable under Bruce . Act now Ron Gourlay !’

‘I’m uncomfortable with the whole situation with Bruce . Firstly his relationship with Gourlay , then his son as assistant , we then appoint a medical director surprise surprise it’s one of his mates .’

