Opinion

St James’ Park mood and fine margins

Fine margins. Football is all about fine margins.

The despondent mood exiting St James’ Park on Saturday evening was palpable and it wasn’t just shared by the odd few.

That’s not to say that most fans were angry and questioning either team or manager, but it’s fair to say the mood was different to anything previously when coming out of a game, since Eddie Howe took charge.

Most people I filed past were a mixture of frustration and punch drunk, rather than anger. It IS certainly annoying not to beat Bournemouth at St James’ Park when they are indeed a poor team but let’s put it into a little bit of perspective.

Last season, at home, we failed to beat both Watford and Norwich, two sides that went on to be relegated. As I expect Bournemouth to drop this season, I don’t see the result as being too much of a problem in the greater scheme of things, as frustrating as the result is.

The bigger annoyance for me is that we didn’t beat Crystal Palace, something which was out of our control because of a ludicrous VAR/refereeing blunder. At least that went our way yesterday.

And let’s just reflect on that point, if that penalty decision hadn’t been rightly given, I’m certain we would have lost yesterday. Then the gloom would really have descended.

The questions I’d raise from yesterday were obvious.

Why after an hour or more of dour pedestrian football with very little sign of a breakthrough were changes not made? It was obvious to anyone that with Bournemouth camped on their own penalty area, something different was needed. If the answer to that question was putting Jacob Murphy on then we really had run out of ideas. I know he may not be favourable, but putting Chris Wood on with a minute to go really smacked of desperation, he should have been on earlier. That said, if the on field personnel weren’t going to try and find him with crosses, it was a wasted exercise anyway.

And that’s where the negatives end for me. I know some people will not be as optimistic and I understand that. As a born pessimist I can certainly sympathise, but there really is no need to panic, progress is still being made.

It’s the 18th of September and we sit on eight points after seven games in 10th place. Last season we were on seven points after 14 games and that was on the 30th of November and were rock bottom of the league. After seven games last season we had only amassed three points. Oh, and we are still in the League cup, unlike last season. We’ve lost just the once and only Manchester City and Tottenham can boast a better record than that.

Not getting beat and being draw specialists isn’t a bad trait to have, but I wouldn’t mind losing the odd draw in an attempt to get all three points, rather than accepting a solitary point all the time. However, I’m sure Eddie Howe would disagree, in that simply getting points on the board is the name of the game. We certainly went for a win yesterday, it’s just that the mind was willing but the body wasn’t quite up to the task.

Far better Newcastle United sides have come a cropper against poor sides like Bournemouth, particularly at St James’ Park where some sides are more than happy to sit back, maybe break forward on the odd occasion and drop to the floor every chance they get. It’s annoying but no team is just going to roll over for anyone.

The booing at the end was disappointing but I’m in both camps. It’s not likely to spur players on, especially when I firmly believe they were trying their best, it’s just that yesterday they weren’t good enough. However, I also respect that if you feel that the product on display isn’t up to the mark, you have the right to voice frustration. That’s the key word, frustration.

We’ll play worse than yesterday and beat someone, we’ll play better and lose. Fine margins.

Let’s be clear, the mood is still certainly positive from me and I hope with many others. The rational supporters will still see progress and the bigger picture.

We will get there. And wherever “there” is, it’ll be more enjoyable and a happier experience than anything seen in recent years, despite the inevitable frustrations along the way.

