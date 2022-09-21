Opinion

Simon Jordan proves to be voice of reason on Newcastle United – Who would have thought it

Simon Jordan has been talking about Newcastle United.

Seven Premier League games into the season and heading into the international break with a record of one win, five draws and one defeat, eight points and tenth in the table.

Simon Jordan having the question posed to him, are Newcastle United flattering to deceive?

A nice surprise to see our old mate from Talksport absolutely nail it.

Rather than going with the lazy line, as so many other pundits and journalists have, of supposedly Newcastle proving not to be progressing.

Simon Jordan stating that the underlying factors are very definitely showing real progress and that it was never going to be an instant turnaround at St James’ Park.

Simon Jordan speaking to Talksport, asked if Newcastle United are flattering to deceive:

“I said he (Kieran Trippier) wouldn’t be going there (Newcastle United) if there wasn’t the prerequisite amount of money and opportunity. He (Trippier) says he is getting the same money he was getting at Atletico Madrid, or less, I would suggest he is getting better opportunities by being at Newcastle, for a variety of different reasons. Some of them maybe economic and some of them longer-term contracts.

“But not withstanding that, he has been a revelation.

“So are some of the other players.

“I thought they bought well.

“People are going to compare the situation against Eddie Howe’s previous charges, Bournemouth, because they have just drawn a game and they (Newcastle) didn’t play brilliantly in that game.

“I think that is because players like Allan Saint-Maximin are so important to them.

“They have to build a more balanced team but I don’t think they are flattering to deceive.

“I think people who were projecting what Newcastle were going to achieve, are unrealistic.

“I think Newcastle are building, they are going through the gears.

“They are an attacking, easy on the eye, well balance side and I enjoy watching them.

“I think there is just a bit of reality setting in, between what people expect them to do and what they are capable of doing.

“They have not had Callum Wilson, I know they have bought the boy (Alexander) Isak and they’ve got other players in the mix who they have spent big money on.

“I think Newcastle are going in the right direction.

“I do hope, I do hope, there is not rumblings from Newcastle people, people from within their fanbase, not being happy. because this time last year they would have bitten their own arms off, to have a different ownership and a different direction, a different manager, and they have got all that.

“So be patient.

“Newcastle are going in the right direction on many many fronts and despite them not winning as many matches as people might have expected them to have done, but they have been very engaging in the games that they have played and given most of the sides they have played, specifically Man City and Liverpool, an absolute run for their money. I think just be patient with Newcastle.

“I am enjoying watching them, I am enjoying watching the development of the team, I am pleasantly surprised by the manner in which they have operated.

“And I think they set themselves out for a launchpad for the building of a football club that can compete over the ensuing years.

“So no, I don’t think they have flattered to deceive and I’m not going to pile in like people think I would, because it is Newcastle.

“So I have got more encouraging words to say to Newcastle than I have got discouraging ones.”

