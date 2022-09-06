Opinion

Shameless journalist who relentlessly trolls Newcastle fans – Refuses to ask Kylian Mbappe about Qatar/human rights

You land an exclusive interview with Kylian Mbappe.

You are given an entire hour to interview him.

You are allowed to ask him any question you want.

You are a self-proclaimed fearless dedicated human rights defender.

You relentlessly (along with likes of Oliver Holt and Miguel Delaney) troll Newcastle United fans, slagging them off regarding their supposed acceptance / non-questioning of the Saudi Arabia PIF majority ownership.

You do this at the Eddie Howe post-match press conference after the Chelsea 1 Newcastle 0 game in March 2022 at Stamford Bridge….Tariq Panja stating – Asked Eddie Howe on thoughts about the 81 people executed in Saudi Arabia by the people that bankroll his team. His response: “I’ll stick to football.”

You don’t ask Klyian Mbappe a single question about Qatar and human rights in an entire hour long interview…

Quite incredible.

It gets worse / better though.

Then you try to justify why you didn’t ask Kylian Mbappe a single question on Qatar and human rights…

Talk about the absolute hypocrite digging an ever deeper hole for himself!!!

Quite breathtaking.

Tariq Panja has shamelessly gone after Newcastle United fans, alongside the laughable Delaney and Holt, amongst others, calling them (and Eddie Howe etc) to account for all kinds of stuff regarding Saudi Arabia human rights issues, basically just because they happen to support (and manage) that football club.

Yet you want us all to believe that it is then acceptable for you to declare that of all the questions you asked in an entire 60 minutes, Qatar and human rights wasn’t an important enough issue to ask Kylian Mbappe about???

That it wasn’t a priority issue that should have been asked about first, never mind not asking about it at all!

As the brilliant Groucho Marx once famously declared…”Those are my principles, and if you don’t like them… well, I have others.”

A lot of Newcastle United fans also keen to wonder about the actions and words of Tariq Panja with his Kylian Mbappe interview…

‘Just be honest Tariq, you either weren’t allowed to ask or you don’t care about the human rights issue – except when you can get 2 minutes with Eddie Howe and try to pin him on his thoughts about Saudi Arabia. Which is it?’

‘It’s fine Tariq lad, we all know you’re a fake outrage hypocrite, sad that when it comes down to it your “morals” take a backseat to the filthy money you so claim to despise.’

‘Cut from the Delaney and Holt cloth of choosing when to care about these issues when it suits, and refusing to acknowledge their own blatant hypocrisy. Weak.’

‘Ran out of time. Funny, that. If you were interviewing anyone from NUFC it would have been the first question you’d asked.’

‘And this is precisely why NUFC fans will never take you or any of your cronies seriously when you bring up NUFC and sports washing.’

‘There was enough time, you just didn’t think the human rights question was high enough priority to be asked sooner.’

‘You ran out of time to ask about your favourite topic? Course you did.’

‘Wonder if that would have been the same with Alex Isak?’

‘But I’m sure if you interviewed Eddie Howe or one of his players, it would be asked before you’ve even introduced yourself.’

‘Hahaha. That would of been question number 1 to Howe or Isak if they were put in front of him. Hypocrite Tariq. Everyone can see right through this. Creditably gone.’

‘The worst kind of hypocrite is one who tries to hide his hypocrisy. Arise Tariq Panja, king of the hypocrites.’

‘I seem to recall you found time in a press conference with Eddie Howe to ask about 80 people that were executed but not in a sit down interview with the face of PSG. You may have been found out a bit here, Tariq.’

‘It’s curious that you expect working-class football fans to marshal UK foreign policy with regards to SA, yet when faced with speaking truth to power in the form of the jewel in the crown of Qatar’s abhorrent homophobic regime, you simply ‘ran out of time’? This is utter tripe.’

‘Fan boy Tariq has been sports-washed.’

‘So why not make it the first thing you also then?! Where is the outrage when you have a PERFECT opportunity to question it at the start of the interview. Or do you only care when it involves Newcastle?’

