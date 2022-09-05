News

Saunders – Newcastle United are heading for the Premier League top four

Dean Saunders is sure that Newcastle United are heading for the top four of the Premier League.

The only question to be answered for the former Liverpool and Villa player, is how long this rise to the top four is going to take?

Dean Saunders pointing to a ‘bottomless pit of money’ as a major factor in this transformation but also credits Eddie Howe and the overall management of the club since Mike Ashley finally sold up.

Nobody knows exactly what money will be available in the future at Newcastle United but with over £200m spent in the transfer market these past eight months, the signs are promising.

Of course, as Newcastle fans we all know that this kind of money was needed just for starters, as 14+ years of Mike Ashley had left the club in a sorry state on and off the pitch.

Investing in the squad is of course always welcome BUT at the same time, it has to be the right players the money is spent on.

Everton spent over half a billion over the course of recent years and ended up in the bottom four last season, not top four.

The success of Eddie Howe and Dan Ashworth in the transfer market so far has been a real stand out.

The likes of Trippier, Pope, Burn, Botman, Bruno and Targett have all looked excellent buys, whilst it looks exciting times ahead with the club’s new record signing Alexander Isak.

After inheriting such a shambles that included the club only having one Premier League level striker, who had been injury prone throughout his career, what looked a season ending injury to Callum Wilson on 27 December 2021 then saw the NUFC ownes and Eddie Howe make a massive brave pragmatic decision. Paying the £25m release clause gave them a Premier League ready (double figures in each of his previous four PL seasons) striker in Chris Wood and in his 15 PL starts last season, Newcastle picked up a massive 29 points and it was his old club Burnley who ended up one of the clubs relegated. Paying over the odds for Wood due simply to the situation Newcastle United faced, proved exactly how ruthless the new owners will be, when they feel something needs to be done.

Dean Saunders was the main man assisting Graeme Souness during his disastrous spell at St James’ Park, so he knows a fair bit about bad signings. Souness signing the likes of Owen, Boumsong and Luque for big money whilst at the same time tearing apart the team Sir Bobby Robson had taken to fourth, third and fifth.

Eddie Howe has had a massive clearing out job to do himself, after having been left with a Newcastle United squad that wasn’t up to the job. However, at the same time as making excellent signings, Howe has also improved pretty much every individual he inherited, with some spectacular success stories, with the likes of Schar and in particular Joelinton, looking like the proverbial new players / signings.

We all hope and indeed I think have fair expectations that Newcastle United can work their way up to challenging those in the top four. However, a reminder of just how tough this will be is shown by the likes of Chelsea and Man Utd both spending almost twice as much as Newcastle United, whilst Tottenham also spent more than NUFC and Arsenal a similar amount.

Playing catch up after the Ashley decade and a half was never going to be easy.

Dean Saunders speaking to Talksport:

“I think Newcastle are going places.

“It is (only) a matter of time before they get into the top four, the way they are heading.

“They have got a bottomless pit of money.

“If they have an injury crisis in the next few years, they can always throw some money at it.

“The manager is good and he is trying to do it gradually.

“They have got some really good players.

“Dan Burn looks better than anything England have and I think he has really made such a difference to Newcastle’s defence.

“(Allan) Saint-Maximin looks like a player you wouldn’t want to play against, he has added a bit of end product to his game.”

