Opinion

Saturday set up looking perfect for Newcastle United

Newcastle United return to action after a two week break.

After a tough set of opening fixtures, including playing Liverpool and Man City, as well as away games at Wolves and Brighton, it was expected that home matches against Crystal Palace and Bournemouth would boost the points total to a healthy seven game total.

If those two home wins had arrived in September, Newcastle United would now be in fifth place, looking up at the top four.

However, two draws have instead delivered a current tenth place, with NUFC threatening to become the draw specialists, with five in their last six Premier League matches.

So, stuck right in the middle of the table, in which direction will Newcastle United be heading come 5pm on Saturday?

I suppose the smart money if you were wanting a bet, would be backing a bet, when five of the last six NUFC Premier League results have produced that outcome and the only reason it isn’t a ‘perfect’ six out of six, was due to the extra extra time the referee added until Liverpool could grab that late late winner.

However, after an indifferent start to the season (in terms of results), this Saturday set up is looking perfect for Newcastle United.

United,, based on the performances, deserve another six points that they could and should have got against Wolves, Palace and Bournemouth. Dominating all the stats (apart from goals) and controlling the three matches, but failing to convert their superiority in shots, possession, corners into goals and three wins. Luck was absent but man of the match performances from opposition goalkeepers and wayward finishing, saw Newcastle United struggle to get the results against teams who defended in numbers and also defended so deep it gave Eddie Howe’s team limited space to work in, when they got to the final third.

This won’t be the case against Fulham, especially at home, they will play attacking football and very likely, in my opinion, set the game up for Newcastle United to win.

Whilst a meagre five Premier League clubs have scored more goals than Fulham so far, only two PL clubs outside the bottom pair have conceded more than the Cottagers.

They score and concede.

Last season was no different, in the Championship it was a case of Fulham scoring more goals than everybody else BUT conceding more than Bournemouth and Forest who finished second and fourth respectively, the trio promoted.

Fulham run into a Newcastle United team who in their last 27 Premier League matches have conceded more than one goal in only four games, two of those against Man City, once each against Spurs and Liverpool.

Leaving aside the Man City and Liverpool games this season, only two goals conceded in the other five PL matches.

The word appears to be that both Callum Wilson and Bruno will be starting and I expect that if NUFC create anything like the number of chances they have been doing, Newcastle will get at least a couple of goals against a Fulham side who have conceded two or more in five of their seven PL matches.

Whilst at the other end, I’m betting on yet another match where this Newcastle defence concedes only one, or even better, gets a fourth clean sheet in eight PL matches.

