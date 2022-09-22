Videos

Ryan Fraser at the double (assist) in confidence booster – Watch here

Ryan Fraser kicked off the international action for Newcastle United players on Wednesday night.

Former Newcastle number two Steve Clarke bringing the NUFC winger back into the Scotland squad for a Nations League three game run.

The ten Newcastle United players on international duty facing a combined total of 19 international matches before heading back to Tyneside.

Scotland dominated the match but struggled to make a breakthrough, finally John McGinn getting the opener on 70 minutes.

Six minutes later subs, Ryan Fraser and Lyndon Dykes were introduced and within 11 minutes had combined for two more goals.

Two left wing corners from Fraser on 80 and 87 minutes were met by the head of Dykes to give Scotland a dominant 3-0 scoreline that sends them top of Nations League Group E.

Now two points clear at the top with two to play, Scotland face the Republic of Ireland on Saturday and Ukraine again next Wednesday, with a favourite’s chance of winning their group.

To watch the two Ryan Fraser assists go directly to 2.11 and 2.27 in the video highlights below.

Hopefully this Scotland get together will see Ryan Fraser get further time on the pitch and more goal involvement, giving him a confidence booster ahead of Newcastle kicking off again with Fulham away in nine days time.

The winger hit a little purple patch last season under Eddie Howe and contributed five direct goal involvements (scoring two, three assists) but this season when getting his chance with ASM injured, has struggle to give any real goal threat.

Full schedule for Newcastle United internationals this month:

Wednesday 21 September

Scotland 3 Ukraine 0

Ryan Fraser coming on with 14 minutes to go and Scotland leading 1-0, within 11 minutes it was 3-0 as fellow sub Lyndon Dykes scored twice, both assists from the Newcastle winger.

Thursday 22 September

Australia v New Zealand (Chris Wood) Friendly

Northern Ireland Under 21s v Scotland Under 21s (Elliot Anderson) Friendly

Friday 23 September

Italy v England (Nick Pope and Kieran Trippier) Nations League

Brazil v Ghana (Bruno Guimaraes) Friendly (Neutral venue – Le Havre, France)

Paraguay v UAE (Miguel Almiron) Friendly (Neutral venue – Vienna, Austria)

Saturday 24 September

Scotland v Republic of Ireland (Ryan Fraser) Nations League

Serbia v Sweden (Alexander Isak) Nations League

Northern Ireland v Kosovo (Jamal Lewis) Nations League

Spain v Switzerland (Fabian Schar) Nations League

Sunday 25 September

New Zealand v Australia (Chris Wood) Friendly

Scotland Under 21s v Northern Ireland Under 21s (Elliot Anderson) Friendly

Monday 26 September

England v Germany (Nick Pope and Kieran Trippier) Nations League

Tuesday 27 September

Brazil v Tunisia (Bruno Guimaraes) Friendly (Neutral venue – Paris, France)

Paraguay v Morocco (Miguel Almiron) Friendly (Neutral venue – Seville, Spain)

Sweden v Slovenia (Alexander Isak) Nations League

Greece v Northern Ireland (Jamal Lewis) Nations League

Switzerland v Czech Republic (Fabian Schar) Nations League

Wednesday 28 September

Ukraine v Scotland (Ryan Fraser) Nations League (Neutral venue – Krakow, Poland)

