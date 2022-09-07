Opinion

Rio Ferdinand predicts Thomas Tuchel won’t replace Eddie Howe – Chelsea a different level to Newcastle United

Rio Ferdinand has been talking about Newcastle United, yet again.

The former Man Utd player speaking after Thomas Tuchel had been sacked by Chelsea.

The new owners at Stamford Bridge showing they have every intention of keeping up the Abramovich ownership style of regular sacking managers for very dubious reasons.

Widespread media reports swiftly saying that the Chelsea owners are now going to talk to both Graham Potter and Mauricio Pochettino, regarding the newly created vacancy.

What about the future for Thomas Tuchel though?

Well, Rio Ferdinand has been considering whether or not Tuchel could now replace Eddie Howe at St James’ Park.

The player turned pundit giving two reasons why he doesn’t think this will happen, at least not in the near future.

Rio Ferdinand acknowledging that Eddie Howe has the team / club heading in the right direction and also adds that, Thomas Tuchel won’t end up at St James’ Park because Newcastle United are a ‘different level’ compared to PSG and Chelsea, Tuchel’s last two jobs.

Interesting to see exactly where Thomas Tuchel does end up, plus of course, who takes over at Chelsea…

Rio Ferdinand talking on his FIVE YouTube show – 7 September 2022:

Rio Ferdinand talking about the Thomas Tuchel potentially now replacing Eddie Howe, after his (Tuchel’s) sacking by Chelsea:

“I think there are two reasons why I don’t think this will happen.

“Their (Newcastle United’s) project and process is in play, they are very meticulous and methodical with that.

“I don’t think they’re going to be a group that are going to be panic buying or panic judging situations.

“And Eddie Howe, you can see at the moment that the club is (heading upwards) under his guidance and the staff they have around him.

“For that reason, I don’t think right now would be the time (for Thomas Tuchel to replace Eddie Howe).

“Also, I don’t feel Newcastle is in a position right now for a Thomas Tuchel.

“Chelsea are a different level to Newcastle right now, with respect.

“PSG are (also) a different level to Newcastle.

“I’m not saying it (Newcastle United) is a project he wouldn’t be interested in but I think Newcastle will say (to Thomas Tuchel) ‘we’re happy where we are right now. This isn’t the right timing for us’….”