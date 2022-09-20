News

Rafa Benitez opens up on Mike Ashley and the new Newcastle United owners

Rafa Benitez talking about a case of what might have been at St James’ Park.

Arriving at Newcastle United on an initial short-term contract in early March 2016, summer 2016 saw the Spanish manager commit to a three year contract despite the club set for a season in the second tier.

Mike Ashley made various promises, gave a number of assurances, to Rafa Benitez. However, after initial support in his very first transfer window when a massive squad turnover (twelve in and far more out) was needed, that promised backing from Mike Ashley never materialised, the ‘every penny’ backing merely weasel words from the then owner.

Quite incredible when Rafa Benitez had delivered promotion as champions AND a £40m profit on transfers in that first of three seasons he had signed up for.

A dismal further two years of surviving on a relative shoestring budget was played out as the hoped for takeover never materialised.

When it finally did come about in October 2021, a case of very bad timing for Rafa Benitez, who had long been rumoured to be clear first choice for the Amanda Staveley fronted takeover, if it ever happened.

Just over three months earlier he had committed to Everton, despite some quite disgraceful behaviour from their fans. Then just over three months after the NUFC takeover, Rafa Benitez finding himself sacked after the supporters finally got what they wanted.

So if the Newcastle United takeover had happened just over three months earlier or later, Rafa Benitez could / would have been NUFC manager now.

Rafa reflecting on what might have been and the situation he faced when at Newcastle United.

Rafa Benitez interviewed by Football Daily:

“We were not investing (at Newcastle United under Mike Ashley).

“So to achieve more, in that context, you have to analyse that…we couldn’t achieve much more.

“Now with more resources, more options (under the new Newcastle United owners) and everybody supporting you, I think you have more chances to reach the real level.

“Because you have a City behind a team and the way that they (Newcastle fans) support the team is massive.

“So I think now they have a chance to get better and better.”

Interviewer:

“Would you have loved the opportunity to be managing Newcastle now, with the takeover having gone through and with the resources you just talked about?”

Rafa Benitez:

“I will tell you that…

“(During) My time there (at Newcastle United), I had an offer (to go elsewhere), well I had some offers but especially one…and I decided to stay.

“I stayed, totally, for the fans.

“So not because of the project…we didn’t have any project (Rafa laughs) at this time.

“Yes (I stayed), for the fans, I stayed because of the support they have (for the club and then manager).

“I was honest to stay there and fight until the end and I lost the opportunity to stay with the new owners, because they were coming late (with the takeover) and try to reach the maximum potential of the club.”

