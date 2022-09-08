News

Premier League player of the month – Newcastle United star nominated for August 2022 award

Newcastle United star Nick Pope has been nominated for the August 2022 Premier League player of the month award.

The NUFC goalkeeper one of eight players up for the accolade.

An outstanding start to the season for the new Newcastle United signing, so go HERE to vote for Nick Pope.

Official Premier League announcement – 8 September 2022:

Eight players have been shortlisted for the EA SPORTS Player of the Month award after producing outstanding performances in August 2022.

Fans can vote for their favourite via the EA SPORTS website until 12:00 BST on Monday 12 September.

The public vote will be combined with those of a panel of football experts to decide the winner, who will be revealed next week.

EA SPORTS Player shortlist

Pascal Gross (BHA)

P5 W3 D1 L1​ G3 A1

The midfielder was directly involved in four of Brighton & Hove Albion’s six goals in August. He scored three, including two at Manchester United, and assisted one to help his team finish the month in fourth place.

Erling Haaland (MCI)

P5 W4 D1 L0 G9 A1

The Manchester City striker scored a record nine goals, the most by a player after only five Premier League appearances. He also became just the sixth player to net a hat-trick in consecutive matches in the competition.

Gabriel Jesus (ARS)

P5 W5 D0 L0 G3 A3

The Brazilian scored or assisted six goals in his first five Premier League appearances for Arsenal, breaking Mesut Ozil’s club-record total of five.

Aleksandar Mitrovic (FUL)

P5 W2 D2 L1 G5 A0

Mitrovic netted in four of Fulham’s first five matches back in the Premier League, including strikes against Liverpool and Arsenal, becoming the joint highest-scoring Serb in the competition’s history.

Martin Odegaard (ARS)

P5 W5 D0 L0 G3 A0

Arsenal’s new captain led his side to a spectacular August, scoring three goals as the Gunners began a season with five wins for the first time since 2004/05.

Nick Pope (NEW)

P5 W1 D3 L1 CS2 Saves 19

Newcastle United’s new goalkeeper took no time to settle at St James’ Park, starting the season with successive clean sheets and making 19 saves, the third-most in August.

Rodrigo Moreno (LEE)

P5 W2 D2 L1 G4 A1

The Spaniard became only the second player to score in Leeds United’s first three matches of a Premier League campaign, including a double in a 2-2 draw at Southampton.

Wilfried Zaha (CRY)

P4 W1 D2 L1 G4 A0

Zaha scored four of Crystal Palace’s seven goals in August. His strikes earned them draws against Liverpool and Brentford, while he hit a brace in the 3-1 win over Aston Villa.

Go HERE to vote for Nick Pope.

