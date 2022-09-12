News

Premier League official statement – 7 matches go ahead next weekend and 3 don’t

The Premier League have announced that matches will be played next weekend.

After the entire football programme was cancelled last weekend, games will resume.

Not all Premier League matches will be played though, with seven going ahead but three put back.

Most importantly, Newcastle v Bournemouth WILL go ahead on Saturday at 3pm.

Friday 18 September

Aston Villa v Southampton (8pm) – ON

Nottingham Forest v Fulham (8pm) – ON

Saturday 19 September

Wolves v Man City (12.30pm) – ON

Brighton v Crystal Palace (3pm) – OFF (This one off due to train strike that day, which is no longer happening…)

Newcastle United v Bournemouth (3pm) – ON

Tottenham v Leicester (5.30pm) – ON

Sunday 20 September

Brentford v Arsenal (12pm) – ON

Everton v West Ham (2.15pm) – ON

Man Utd v Leeds (2pm) – OFF

Chelsea v Liverpool (4.30pm) – OFF

Official Premier League announcement – 12 September 2022:

‘Premier League fixtures will resume this weekend after a pause to the season as a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Seven of the 10 Premier League fixtures this weekend will be played, with three matches postponed due to events surrounding The Queen’s funeral.

In addition, kick-off times will change for two Premier League matches.

Matches postponed on Sunday 18 September are Chelsea’s matches against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge, and Manchester United’s home match v Leeds United.

Brighton & Hove Albion’s fixture against Crystal Palace, that was due to be played at 15:00 BST on Saturday 17 September, will also remain postponed.

This weekend’s match schedule is:

Friday 16 September

20:00 Aston Villa v Southampton (Sky Sports)

20:00 Nott’ham Forest v Fulham

Saturday 17 September

12:30 Wolves v Man City (BT Sport)

15:00 Newcastle v AFC Bournemouth

17:30 Spurs v Leicester City (Sky Sports)

Postponed Brighton v Crystal Palace

Sunday 18 September

12:00 Brentford v Arsenal (Sky Sports)

14:15 Everton v West Ham (Sky Sports)

Postponed Chelsea v Liverpool

Postponed Man Utd v Leeds

(All times BST)

Following extensive consultation with clubs, police, local Safety Advisory Groups and other relevant authorities, there was no other option but to postpone the three fixtures.

The Premier League would like to thank the UK Football Policing Unit and other police forces across the country, as well as our broadcast partners, for their support during this process, and will continue to liaise with them ahead of the weekend.

For the matches being played during the period of National Mourning, tributes will be paid to The Queen at Premier League stadiums.

New dates for the postponed matches will be announced in due course.

