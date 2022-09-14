News

Premier League official announcement – Instructions for Newcastle v Bournemouth and other games

A Premier League official announcement has revealed instructions / guidance for Newcastle v Bournemouth on Saturday.

This being one of seven Premier League games in total that are still set to take place, before the international break.

Newcastle fans will be asked to join a minute’s silence before kick-off.

That then followed by the (new) National Anthem, God Save The King.

Then with 20 minutes of the game to go, when the clock turns to 70 minutes, fans will be asked to applaud The Queen’s 70-year reign.

Premier League official announcement – 14 September 2022:

‘All Premier League matches between Friday 16 and Sunday 18 September will provide an opportunity for the League, clubs and fans to come together to pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, honouring her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation and world.

Honouring Her Majesty

Fans will be asked to join a minute’s silence, which will be followed by the National Anthem, God Save The King.

Big screens and LED perimeter boards will display tribute images to Her Majesty and flags at the grounds will be flying at half-mast.

When the clock turns to 70 minutes, fans will be invited to applaud The Queen’s 70-year reign.’

