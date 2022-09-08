News

Premier League goal of the month : THREE Newcastle United star strikes nominated – Vote now!

The August 2022 Premier League goal of the month nominations have been revealed.

Eight goals in total competing for the accolade.

With the nominations including THREE(!!!) Newcastle United strikes.

Please go HERE to register your vote for a Newcastle United player and ensure that one of the trio wins this Premier League goal of the month award.

Not telling anybody how they should vote but…the ASM strike has to win it.

⚽️ @fabianschaer v Nottingham Forest

⚽️ @trippier2 v Manchester City

⚽️ @asaintmaximin v Wolves All three goals have been shortlisted for the Premier League Goal of the Month award! Voting is now open ⤵️ — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) September 8, 2022

Premier League official announcement – 8 September 2022:

From long-range thunderbolts to sweetly-executed volleys, eight of the best strikes in August 2022 have been nominated for the Budweiser Goal of the Month award, and you can help to decide who wins.

Watch the goals above and have your say by voting (HERE) for your favourite before 12:00 BST on Monday 12 September.

The supporters’ vote will be combined with the choices from a panel of experts to determine the winner, who will be announced next week.

August Budweiser Goal shortlist

Fabian Schar (NEW 2-0 NFO) 6 Aug

Gabriel Jesus (ARS 4-2 LEI) 13 Aug

Bryan Mbeumo (BRE 4-0 MUN) 13 Aug

Kalidou Koulibaly (CHE 2-2 TOT) 14 Aug

Luis Diaz (LIV 1-1 CRY) 15 Aug

William Saliba (BOU 0-3 ARS) 20 Aug

Kieran Trippier (NEW 3-3 MCI) 21 Aug

Allan Saint-Maximin (WOL 1-1 NEW) 28 Aug

