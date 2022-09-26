News

Premier League clubs- New report shows age of teams that have played 2022/23 season so far

An interesting new report has looked into the age of the teams that Premier League clubs have put out so far in the current 2022/23 season.

The report from the CIES Football Observatory actually ranks clubs from 60 leagues worldwide according to the average age of line-ups.

However, we have used their stats to profile Premier League clubs and those in the big five European leagues (Bundesliga, La Liga, Ligue 1, Premier League and Serie A).

So how do Newcastle United compare to the other Premier League clubs and indeed those across the big five European leagues?

These stats below show the average age on the pitch since the start of the season and then the breakdown percentage of minutes by age category.

Premier League

Big five European leagues

As you can see, from the minutes on the pitch so far, only five Premier League clubs having an older age profile than Newcastle United.

The average age of players on the pitch for Newcastle United so far this season has been 27.57 years of age.

When it comes to breaking that down for Newcastle, the minutes spent on the pitch have been:

0.5% for those 21 and under

34.4% for those aged 22-25

26.4% for those aged 26-29

38.7% for those aged 30 or over

Only Tottenham, West Ham and Bournemouth have a lower figure than Newcastle’s 0.5% when it comes to players 21 or younger.

Whilst only Chelsea have a higher number of player minutes in the 30 or over band, Newcastle with 38.7% of minutes.

In the youngest section, Elliot Anderson the only Newcastle United players getting minutes so far and hopefully he will get a lot more by the end of this season.

As for the 30 or older, Newcastle having the likes of Trippier, Schar, Wilson, Ritchie, Wood, Pope and Burn.

Newcastle have spent heavily in the 22-25 category and hopefully likes of Botman, Bruno and Isak will be regulars this season, injury permitting…

