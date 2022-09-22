News

Premier League clubs – Meeting agrees 1 year minimum ban for fans misbehaving

The 20 Premier League clubs met on Thursday.

With one of the subjects under discussion, the behaviour of supporters.

Towards the end of last season, we saw more and more incidents, especially of fans invading the pitch, with Everton fans the most embarrassing.

The only thing more embarrassing was the failure of the Police and football authorities to properly punish Everton and their supporters, as the dangers became ever more evident. Including an incident when cowardly Everton fans surrounded Patrick Vieira, the Crystal Palace boss though playing a blinder as he refused to be intimidated.

The Premier League clubs yesterday agreeing measures to try and curb this kind of behaviour. As well as any action the Police might take, supporters who take part in anti-social / criminal behaviour at Premier League grounds will now face a minimum one year club ban.

The Premier League clubs have announced that this applies to:

“Fans caught carrying or activating pyrotechnics or smoke bombs, or entering the pitch without permission.

“Clubs unanimously agreed to introduce minimum-length bans for supporters who take part in anti-social and criminal behaviours at league stadiums.

“These bans could also be extended to accompanying parents or guardians of children who take part in such activities.”

Everton would be playing in a half empty stadium this season if these rules had been in place AND enforced.

As well as the inability of Everton fans to stay off the pitch, you also saw incidents at various other stadiums, including Villa keeper Robin Olsen assaulted by a Man City fan.

The most serious of all incidents happened outside of the Premier League, when Sheffield United’s Billy Sharp was attacked by a Nottingham Forest fan.

